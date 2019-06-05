Aqualitas Completes First International Export of Dried Cannabis

/EIN News/ -- LIVERPOOL, N.S., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqualitas Inc. (“Aqualitas” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has made its first international sale and export into the European market. Aqualitas Inc. (“Aqualitas” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has made its first international sale and export into the European market. Earlier today, the shipment of two medical strains of organically grown dried cannabis flower arrived at its destination, an established pharmaceutical company in Poland with more than 30 years of experience in product development and sales. These products will be used primarily for research and are the first under a Cannabis Supply Contract finalized earlier in 2019, which formalized a letter of intention signed in 2018.

“Being one of the first cannabis companies to export into this market is a significant milestone for our company,” says Aqualitas CEO, Myrna Gillis. “The international medical cannabis landscape is developing and expanding quickly and we are pleased to have made our first foray into the global arena with this export.”

Poland, with its population of 38 million, and a January PBS survey showing a 78% approval rating for medical cannabis, is seen by many in the industry as a prime opportunity to establish a foothold in the European cannabis market, especially given the lack of domestic cannabis production operations in Poland and the continued ban on home cultivation. It has been six months since the Polish government approved the first medicinal cannabis supplier for the country’s pharmacies, and medical cannabis has hit the shelves in Polish pharmacies.

“The opportunities for our company on the global stage are vast and we look forward to sharing more news in the coming weeks about our expanding international footprint,” says Gillis. “While we remain focused on providing high quality organically grown products to the domestic medical and recreational marketplaces, the Company is also well-positioned for international growth.”

Nancy Stapleton Aqualitas 902-266-3389 nstapleton@aqualitas.ca



