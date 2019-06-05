STARRETT SETS DATE FOR ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING

Athol, MA, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TODAY, THE DIRECTORS OF THE L. S. STARRETT COMPANY SET THE RECORD DATE FOR THOSE ENTITLED TO VOTE AT THE ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, TO BE HELD ON OCTOBER 16, 2019, AS AT THE CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON AUGUST 16, 2019.



THE L. S. STARRETT COMPANY FRANCIS J. O’BRIEN TREASURER AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER Tel: 978 249-3551 / Fax: 978 249-8495 www.starrett.com June 5, 2019



