Periscope Holdings Integrates with Amazon Business at the State of Nevada

Austin, Texas, June 05, 2019

Periscope Holdings announced today that the State of Nevada has successfully completed a punchout from their Periscope Holdings’ eProcurement system NevadaEPro to Amazon Business. The punchout allows Nevada buyers to shop on Amazon Business within the NevadaEPro system.

The State of Nevada implemented Periscope Holdings eProcurement technology in 2017 to automate the entire procure-to-pay process. Branded NevadaEPro, the technology enables Nevada to fulfill all the needs of its state and local agency buyers in one place – efficiently, compliantly and transparently. With a punchout to Amazon Business complete, Nevada buyers can compare and shop for items all within NevadaEPro. The integration improves productivity and ensures all purchases are tracked and reported – helping to monitor vendor performance and improve spend management.

“Periscope Holdings is focused on helping our state and local governments eradicate waste and maximize the value of every dollar spent,” said Brian Utley, CEO of Periscope Holdings. “We realize every government is unique, each with its own rules and regulation to follow, which is why we provide a flexible, configurable experience. We are proud to have established a simple, easy-to-use integration with Amazon Business for those states and local governments who wish to use this buying channel.”

Featuring hundreds of millions of products, Amazon Business helps to bring efficiency to the purchasing process by assisting agencies with management and oversight of purchasing card (P-Card) spend under the micro-purchase threshold.

About Periscope Holdings

Founded in 2001, Periscope Holdings is transforming public sector procurement with technology and solutions for both buyers and suppliers. Buyer solutions include BuySpeed eProcurement, BidSync Source cloud-based eSourcing, NIGP Code and NIGP Consulting. Supplier solutions include BidSync government bid notification tools. Driven by a purpose to eradicate waste and maximize the value of every dollar spent, Periscope Holdings is trusted by more than 1 million suppliers and powers more US government eProcurement systems than any other eProcurement provider. Visit www.periscopeholdings.com to learn more.

