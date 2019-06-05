Kelly Hyman Opens Up about Advocacy Work and Beliefs

Attorney Kelly Hyman speaks openly about her career, advocacy work, and personal beliefs.

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, June 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A native Floridian now settled in Denver, Colorado, Kelly Hyman is an Australian-American actor turned attorney and television legal analyst. A keen champion for social justice, women's rights, the power of mindfulness, and the Democratic Party, here, Hyman reveals more about her advocacy work and other beliefs."I'm a firm believer in equality, social justice, and women's rights," reveals the attorney, who regularly appears as a legal analyst on television shows such as Fox and Friends.Touching more closely on social justice, Hyman turns to a United Nations document titled Social Justice in an Open World: The Role of the United Nations. "The document states, 'Social justice may be broadly understood as the fair and compassionate distribution of the fruits of economic growth,'" she reveals."This meets," suggests Kelly Hyman , "with the most widely accepted, modern take on social justice, whereby which significant focus is placed upon, for example, human rights education, health care, and ecology and the environment."In her professional life, attorney Kelly Hyman handles mass tort litigation, a civil action involving numerous plaintiffs against one or more defendants in either state or federal court. "The four main categories of mass tort litigation in the United States," she adds, "cover prescription drug injuries, medical device injuries, product liability injuries, and what's known as toxic contamination."On a more personal level, the attorney is a staunch advocate for women's rights and a keen follower of current events.Furthermore, Hyman has previously spoken out about the importance of mindfulness, has uncovered key concerns among today's women in business, and has examined the history of women's suffrage in the United States. "Becoming part of the U.S. Constitution on August 26, 1920, the Nineteenth Amendment, to this day, states, 'The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex,'" she explains.The attorney and television legal analyst is also a committed supporter of the Democratic Party. "The party seeks," adds Hyman, wrapping up, "to promote policies centered around topics such as environmental and consumer protection, support for labor unions, equal opportunities, LGBT rights, same-sex marriage, universal health care, stricter gun laws, and campaign finance, police, and immigration reform."A graduate of UCLA and the University of Florida College of Law, Kelly Hyman is an attorney at Denver, Colorado-based Franklin D. Azar & Associates focused on class action lawsuits and mass tort litigation. A staunch advocate for social justice and women's rights whose other interests include the law, current events, voting rights, and female empowerment, she is happily married to federal judge Paul G. Hyman, Jr.



