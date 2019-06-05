Integrated Biometrics Light Emitting Sensor (LES) Film Enables Breakthrough Wi-Fi Enabled Mobile Fingerprint Devices

SIC Biometrics’ “IdentiFi” line delivers secure mobile wireless identification for US Federal law enforcement agency

SPARTANBURG, S.C., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Biometrics (“IB”), designer and manufacturer of high performance mobile biometric fingerprint sensors, revealed today that its patented Light Emitting Sensor (“LES”) film provides the core capability for the “IdentiFi” series of devices from SIC Biometrics, the industry’s first mobile Wi-Fi-enabled biometric fingerprint devices.



SIC Biometrics’ “IdentiFi” line delivers secure mobile wireless identification for law enforcement.





/EIN News/ -- Already in use by Federal law enforcement, ldentiFi gives users a choice of an FAP-45 sensor for capturing two-finger flat or single-fingerprint roll prints, or an FAP-50 sensor, which adds the ability to capture four fingers at a time. The IdentiFi-30 is the choice of users needing rapid single-print identification. The ldentiFi series’ secure on-board SSL Wi-Fi capability means users can quickly and securely capture FBI-certified fingerprints using any mobile OS they choose - iOS, Android or Windows.

The devices are compatible with ABIS and AFIS databases, and are small, lightweight and rugged, making them the perfect solution for the demanding conditions of mobile law enforcement. IB’s patented LES sensor film means fingerprint scanners are impervious to the effects of bright light (natural or artificial), and don’t need the frequent cleanings or high levels of maintenance required by other fingerprint technologies.

“The reception our IdentiFi series has received has been extremely enthusiastic, and we believe the impressive track record of Integrated Biometrics’ sensors has played a big role in that early success,” said Eric Talbot, founder and CEO of SIC Biometrics. “Our customers require wireless identification products that are fast, efficient and capture high-quality prints the first time. We’re proud to be meeting those needs.”

“Our LES film is a breakthrough for the entire industry, and, as we predicted, has enabled a rapid expansion of new and unique identification applications,” said David Gerulski, Integrated Biometrics Executive Vice President. “SIC’s IdentiFi series is a great example of how IB’s partners are using our products to create identification devices that exceed the most stringent requirements of law enforcement stakeholders determined to put the most powerful and versatile products in the hands of their field agents.”

Integrated Biometrics

Integrated Biometrics fingerprint sensors are mobile, easy to use and affordable. The company designs and manufactures the world’s smallest, lightest and most durable FBI-certified sensors for a wide range of government, military and commercial applications. The company’s patented light emitting sensor (LES) film yields products superior to traditional prism-based devices in size, power consumption, portability, and reliability. Visit www.IntegratedBiometrics.com or call (888) 840-8034.

SIC Biometrics

For twenty years, SIC Biometrics has helped organizations around the world improve Access and Identity Control to meet their security challenges. With comprehensive expertise in design, manufacturing and a wide range of mobile biometric solutions, SIC helps customers and partners connect the dots between security challenges and perfect mobile biometric identity management solutions. Visit www.SICBiometrics.com or call +1-866-499-8377.

David Wright

david.wright@integratedbiometrics.com

o: +1-408-363-2843

m: +1-408-836-6694

