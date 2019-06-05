‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’ to Support DirectX Raytracing on PC, Powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX

One of the Most Anticipated Games of the Year to Leverage NVIDIA RTX Technology on PC

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA and Activision today announced that NVIDIA is the official PC partner for Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare®, the highly anticipated, all-new title scheduled for release on Oct. 25.



/EIN News/ -- NVIDIA is working side by side with developer Infinity Ward to bring real-time DirectX Raytracing (DXR), and NVIDIA® Adaptive Shading gaming technologies to the PC version of the new Modern Warfare.

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is poised to reset the bar upon release this October,” said Matt Wuebbling, head of GeForce marketing at NVIDIA. “NVIDIA is proud to partner closely with this epic development and contribute toward the creation of this gripping experience. Our teams of engineers have been working closely with Infinity Ward to use NVIDIA RTX technologies to display the realistic effects and incredible immersion that Modern Warfare offers.”

The most celebrated series in Call of Duty will make its return in a powerful experience reimagined from the ground up. Published by Activision and developed by Infinity Ward, the PC version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will release on Blizzard Battle.net. Modern Warfare features a unified narrative experience and progression across an epic, heart-racing, single-player story, an action-packed multiplayer playground, and new cooperative gameplay.

“Our work with NVIDIA GPUs has helped us throughout the PC development of Modern Warfare,” said Dave Stohl, co-studio head at Infinity Ward. “We’ve seamlessly integrated the RTX features like ray tracing and adaptive shading into our rendering pipeline. It’s been a great addition to our existing technology, and we look forward to our PC fans experiencing it for themselves very soon.”

DXR brings real-time, cinematic-quality rendering to content creators and game developers. DXR consists of a highly scalable ray-tracing technology and runs on NVIDIA Turing, NVIDIA Volta and NVIDIA Pascal architecture GPUs.

NVIDIA Adaptive Shading is a new, advanced shading technique that enables developers to improve performance and achieve a real-time visual fidelity previously impossible in games. By adjusting the rate at which portions of the screen are shaded, the technology reduces the work the GPU has to do, which boosts performance without denigrating image quality.

Keep Current on NVIDIA

Subscribe to the NVIDIA blog , follow us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram , and view NVIDIA videos on YouTube and images on Flickr .

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA ’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI — the next era of computing — with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. Today, NVIDIA is increasingly known as “the AI computing company.” More information at http://nvidianews.nvidia.com/ .

For further information, contact:

Brian Burke

Global PR Principal, gaming technologies

NVIDIA Corporation

+1-512-401-4385

bburke@nvidia.com



Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare supporting DirectX Raytracing on PCs powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX; Call of Duty: Modern Warfare being one of the most anticipated games of the year and it being poised to reset the bar this October; the benefits and impact of NVIDIA, Activision and Infinity Ward partnering on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare; the benefits, impact and performance of DXR, NVIDIA RTX technologies and Adaptive Shading; NVIDIA’s pride in partnering and contributing to this game release and the work NVIDIA engineers have done to utilize NVIDIA technologies in the game; the anticipated launch date and platform for the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare; the features of Modern Warfare; NVIDIA GPUs helping the development of Modern Warfare and RTX features being integrated into the rendering pipeline; the benefits of using NVIDIA RTX technologies and excitement for fans to experience Modern Warfare; and NVIDIA Adaptive Shading enabling developers to improve performance and achieve visual fidelity previously thought impossible by reducing the work the GPU has to do are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing product and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company's website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

© 2019 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, GeForce, GeForce RTX, NVIDIA Pascal, NVIDIA RTX, NVIDIA Turing and NVIDIA Volta are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY and MODERN WARFARE are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.