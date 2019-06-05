Cowan Insurance Group Names Children’s Mental Health Ontario (CMHO) as 2019 Charity of Choice

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Ontario, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowan Insurance Group, a leading Canadian insurance brokerage and consulting firm, announced today that Children’s Mental Health Ontario (CMHO) has been selected as the organization’s 2019 Charity of Choice. Each year, funds raised at the Cowan Charity Classic Golf Tournament are donated to the charity of choice. Since its inception in 2002, the annual tournament has raised over $1.4 million.



“Giving back to the communities where we live and work is the essence of who we are,” said Heather McLachlin, President, Cowan Insurance Group. “2019 marks the 18th year for the Charity Classic, and we’re thrilled to partner with CMHO in support of the amazing work they do on behalf of children and youth.”

Through the support of sponsors, business partners and golf tournament participants, the funds raised at the event, are matched by The Cowan Foundation, which was established in 1995 in honour of Frank Cowan, the founder of Cowan Insurance Group. “Programs benefitting the health and well-being of children and youth are a focus area for us,” said Mary D’Alton, Executive Director, The Cowan Foundation. “CMHO’s values and mission are closely aligned with our own, making this partnership a natural fit.”

Representing Ontario’s publicly-funded Child and Youth Mental Health Clinics, CMHO’s nearly 100 member organizations operate in every region of the province, providing treatment and support to children, youth and families. “Our primary goal is to promote a high-quality, coordinated system of care that puts children, youth and families first,” said Kimberly Moran, Chief Executive Officer, CMHO.

The 2019 Cowan Charity Classic Golf Tournament will be held on Monday, June 17, at Glencairn Golf Club.

About Cowan Insurance Group

Cowan Insurance Group is a prominent independent Canadian insurance brokerage and consulting operation providing insurance and risk management to businesses, organizations and individuals. Partnering with national and international insurance companies, we advise and create retirement, group benefits, disability management and international benefits programs for employee groups, and offer wealth and asset management and financial and succession planning services to individuals. cowangroup.ca.

About The Cowan Foundation

The Cowan Foundation was started in 1995 in honour of Frank Cowan, the founder of Frank Cowan Company and Cowan Insurance Group. The Foundation is sustained by the ongoing success of the Princeton Holdings group of companies including Cowan Insurance Group, Frank Cowan Company, The Guarantee Company of North America, Cowan Asset Management and Fountain Street Finance. Together they provide insurance and risk management products and services for individuals, businesses, organizations and public entities, as well as assisting employers with their group benefits, retirement and health and disability management plans. The goal of The Cowan Foundation is to make a positive difference in the lives of Canadians and the broader well-being of our communities. For more information, please visit cowanfoundation.ca .

For more information, contact:

Melissa Manojlovich

Communications Specialist

Cowan Insurance Group

Cambridge, ON

519-650-6363 x31602

melissa.manojlovich@cowangroup.ca



