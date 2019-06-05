NFL ALUMNI ANNOUNCES VEEPIO AS ITS MOBILE TECHNOLOGY ARM

/EIN News/ -- Mount Laurel, New Jersey, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFL Alumni (NFLA) today announced VEEPIO as its new mobile technology arm to monetize unique and exclusive investment opportunities in global sports innovation.



“This partnership tackles one of our highest priorities in developing ways to provide investment opportunities with cutting edge technology capabilities to serve our members’ needs,” said NFLA CEO Beasley Reece. “We strive to help former players succeed in their post-NFL lives, connecting alumni with services that can enhance their financial stability. As we did with SportVEST, and, now together with VEEPIO, we have the ability to utilize the technology tools and investment models to empower our members.”



With SportVEST’s help, NFLA has selected VEEPIO to assist in the immediate monetization of NFL Alumni Digital Assets. Together, SportVEST and VEEPIO provide the venture funding, mobile connectivity, and the will to unlock the value of the digital assets of NFLA and its members. VEEPIO will connect NFLA members directly to NFLA fans on a platform owned by NFLA, thus providing new sponsorship opportunities including direct to consumer e- commerce opportunities to drive and benefit NFLA member initiatives.



"SportVEST and NFLA share the same mission and values,: General Partner at SportVEST Vic Bakunoff added. "The goal of our partnership is to bring a win-win strategy of unique innovation investment opportunities to NFLA and its members. The successful addition of VEEPIO technology to the NFL Alumni Team immediately provides members the ability to deliver NFLA digital content and direct to consumer e-commerce opportunities to over 6 billion mobile devices. VEEPIO's mobile infrastructure is critical for NFLA to extend, unite, and empower NFL communities globally."



“I grew up in an NFL family and I have witnessed how difficult the transition can be from being an active NFL player to NFL Alumni,” said VEEPIO Chief Fan Experience/Jacksonville Jaguars LB Najee Goode. “My father John and I are actually the first father son combination in Philadelphia Eagles history. My life experiences helped our team realize, connecting the culture of football with technology we could bridge the gap between the past, present, and future NFLA members to better serve the global NFL community.”



About VEEPIO

Founded in 2015, VEEPIO is a content optimization technology platform. VEEPIO’s innovative software development kit (sdk), enables brands to link content from any online resource (url) directly into media within their mobile application, eliminating the need for the user to leave the ecosystem of the company’s app. “Najee Goode and [Philadelphia Eagles owner] Jeffrey Lurie might be the first player-owner combination in NFL history to partner in the owner and player’s primary business,” said Jonathan Ohliger, VEEPIO’s CEO. The Eagles, for whom Goode played from 2013-2017, signed on as VEEPIO’s first client in 2017 and own a 20 percent interest in the company. For more information please visit: https://twitter.com/veepio



About SportVEST VC Fund

Founded in 2016, SportVEST is a division of Global Sports, Inc. a Delaware Corporation. SportVEST VC Fund is partially tokenized and uses blockchain technology. Investing globally in Post Seed / Pre Series sports businesses with the aim of becoming a market leader in the space helping grow the sports ecosystem. For more information please visit: sportvest.io.



About NFL Alumni

The NFL Alumni Association is a nationwide group of former National Football League players, coaches and other employees whose mission is to serve, assist and inform former players and their families. The association offers a variety of health, financial and learning programs to help its members. For more information please visit: nflalumni.org.

Michael Gaimari NFL Alumni 973-241-5156 michael.gaimari@nflalumni.org

