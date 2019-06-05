Are you a young adult 18-29 years old? Represent your country at the 16th Annual Human Rights Summit at UN headquarters

Youth can register to attend the Summit by going to HumanRightsSummit.com

Human rights advocates, officials and educators are invited to register for the annual Youth for Human Rights Summit taking place this June 27-29, 2019.

Youth for Human Rights International will hold its 16th annual International Human Rights Summit on June 27-29, 2019 in New York.” — YHRI

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, June 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Youth for Human Rights International will hold its 16th annual International Human Rights Summit on June 27-29, 2019 in New York. The event will take place at the United Nations and is organized in collaboration with leading NGOs and permanent missions to the United Nations.

For 16 years, Youth for Human Rights has held an annual Human Rights Summit. Shown here is the 15th annual Summit at the United Nations in New York in July 2018.

Tragically, seven decades after the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, more than 40 million people are held in slavery, others are tortured or persecuted for their religious or political beliefs, and millions are forced to flee their homes. Youth for Human Rights International was founded on the principle that human rights can be made a reality by broad scale education on the 30 articles of the Universal Declaration.

Over the past 16 years, the Summit has served as a platform where youth collaborate to make human rights a global reality. They attend workshops, meet with officials, and establish international partnerships and friendships with delegates who share their commitment to the 30 articles of the UDHR.

Youth Delegates are selected based on their work to improve the state of human rights by raising awareness and understanding of the UDHR. They have demonstrated their commitment to resolving conflicts, fostering gender equality and ending human trafficking and other pressing abuses. They will be joined by officials and activists from across the world who are committed to equality, justice and human rights.

The Summit will feature the Human Rights Hero Awards, acknowledging those whose courage and determination has raised the bar on human rights in their respective communities and nations.

The first two days of the Summit will feature briefings from high-level diplomats and officials and presentations by Youth Delegates on their advocacy work and accomplishments. The event will also include panel discussions on key human rights issues where youth will learn how to forward their campaigns.

Day three is a multicultural human rights celebration hosted by the Scientology Community Center of Harlem.

Throughout the Summit, those attending will network, coordinate, exchange information, and formulate plans for accomplishing their purposes.

Youth Delegates and general attendees are invited to register online. They will be contacted to confirm, so it is important to give accurate contact details. The Summit is free of charge. Attendees are responsible for their own meals, lodging, transportation and incidental expenses. General registration closes Friday, June 14 at 5 p.m. EST.

Those interested can register by going to humanrightssummit.com

About Youth for Human Rights:

Youth for Human Rights International (YHRI) is a nonprofit organization founded in 2001 whose mission is to teach youth about human rights, specifically the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), and inspire them to become valuable advocates for tolerance and peace. Their most recent campaign has included #KnowYour30 with the deliberate purpose of increasing awareness of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights which lists the 30 human rights every person has – and how these become interwoven into everyday life. To learn more go to https://www.youthforhumanrights.org or watch https://www.scientology.tv/series/voices-for-humanity/mary-shuttleworth.html



