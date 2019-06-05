DSP Group to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG), a leading global provider of integrated wireless chipset solutions for converging communications, announced today that its CEO, Ofer Elyakim, joined by members of the Company’s Board, management and team will ring the Nasdaq Stock Market opening bell on June, 6th at 9:30 am E.T., at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York City.



“We are honored to participate in the Nasdaq opening bell ceremony and would like to thank our customers, business partners and especially our dedicated team for their outstanding support, cooperation and loyalty. We are proud of the journey we have taken, as evidenced by the successful transformation of DSP Group into a leading global voice technology company.” said Mr. Elyakim.

******

A live stream of the Nasdaq Opening Bell will be available at:

https://new.livestream.com/nasdaq/live or

http://www.nasdaq.com/about/marketsitetowervideo.asx

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG) is a global leader in wireless chipsets for a wide range of smart-enabled devices. The company was founded in 1987 on the principles of experience, insight and continuous advancement. We seek to consistently deliver next-generation solutions in the areas of voice, audio, video and data connectivity. Experts in voice processing, DSP Group invests heavily in innovation for the smart future. The result is leading-edge semiconductor technology that allows our customers to develop products that enhance user experiences. From mobile phones to VoIP and virtual assistants using cloud-based voice services, DSP Group answers the growing demand for the ever-expanding collection of voice-controlled smart devices. For more information, visit https:// www.dspg.com.

Contact:

Tali Chen

Chief Marketing Officer

DSP Group, Inc.

Tel: +1(408) 240-6826

Email: tali.chen@dspg.com

/EIN News/ --

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.