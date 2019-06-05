Mascareñaz to Join the Colorado Education Initiative Team

He will build community engagement and family partnership into CEI’s strategy and services

Denver, CO, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Colorado Education Initiative (CEI) announced today that Landon Mascareñaz will join as its Vice President of Community Partnership. Mascareñaz will lead CEI’s community engagement, family partnership, equity, and policy initiatives.



“CEI is building a movement across the state to reinvest in public education while also demanding something radically new from it. Landon is just the person to expand that effort,” said Rebecca Holmes, CEI’s President and CEO. “He brings deep expertise in both district improvement and family partnerships from his roots as a teacher in New Mexico to promoting family empowerment at Denver Public Schools.”



As the Vice President of Community Partnerships, Mascareñaz will expand CEI’s work around high school redesign, competency based and personalized learning, and rethinking school accountability.



“CEI is a leader in systems improvement and innovation in Colorado,” said Mascareñaz. “Engaging with families and communities is essential for school systems to thrive in the 21st century. I look forward to building partnerships and tapping into local context and community wisdom to drive the next phase of strengthening the state’s schools.”



Mascareñaz comes to CEI from A+ Colorado, where he led advocacy and partnership efforts. He was recently appointed by Governor Jared Polis to serve on the state board for Community Colleges and Occupational Education. Previously, he was the executive director of strategy development and family empowerment in the Office of Family and Community Engagement in Denver Public Schools. He also served as the executive director of Teach For America – New Mexico. Mascareñaz holds a Doctorate in Education Leadership from Harvard’s Graduate School of Education. He was born in California and raised in Colorado.



His first day at CEI will be July 15.



The Colorado Education Initiative (CEI) is at the forefront of improvement, innovation, and change in Colorado’s public education system. CEI is a statewide nonprofit organization that invests time, expertise, and dollars in K-12 public education. For more than 10 years, CEI has worked with educators as an inspired and supportive partner on the ground in over 150 urban, suburban, and rural school districts. CEI is known as a visionary organization that fuses best practices with innovation, that is tuned into today’s school dynamic and always mindful of what the future demands.

Kristina Saccone Colorado Education Initiative 303-861-4724 ksaccone@coloradoedinitiative.org

