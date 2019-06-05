MasterControl and EpiBone Executives to Speak at MD&M East on the Benefits of Paperless Manufacturing

SALT LAKE CITY, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterControl, a provider of software solutions that enable life sciences and other regulated companies to deliver life-changing products to more people sooner, today announced that Terrance Holbrook, Director of Product at MasterControl, Julia Porrino, Quality Assurance Specialist at EpiBone and Pete Raghubans, Quality Assurance Manager at EpiBone will be co-presenting at Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) East .



/EIN News/ -- Titled, “How One Medtech Company Is Benefiting from Paperless Production Records,” the presentation will outline the business benefits of paperless manufacturing, highlight the capabilities of MasterControl’s new cloud-based Manufacturing Excellence™ solution and discuss how EpiBone is leveraging MasterControl to simplify, accelerate and gain total control of its production records. For medtech manufacturers that continue to rely on paper-based or partially digitized systems to manage their production records or device history records (DHRs), maintaining complete and accurate records can be a highly inefficient, error-prone process complete with substantial, unnecessary risk. The presentation will be held in the Tech Theater (Booth 163) on Wednesday, June 12th at 12:30 p.m.

Holbrook has over 25 years of experience in manufacturing and over nine years of experience in medical device product development. He is responsible for product design and development of manufacturing software functionality at MasterControl, has overseen the scaleup of dozens of manufacturing operations globally and helped launch 400+ products throughout his career.

Porrino is a programmer and mathematician specializing in structuring data for the quality release of medtech products. At EpiBone, she’s responsible for ensuring the company’s compliance with GMP quality requirements. Specifically, she assesses business requirements and builds technical reporting solutions; tracks, trends and reports on quality metrics; and maintains financial models to support possible product pipelines.

Raghubans has over 20 years of experience in quality management and regulatory compliance. He has extensive knowledge in implementing and managing change control and corrective/preventive action (CAPA) systems as well as investigation and deviation procedures to meet FDA, ISO, cGMP, and cGLP requirements. Prior to joining EpiBone, he held positions with Janssen Diagnostics, Novartis, G&W Laboratories, Jacobus Pharmaceutical, Elusys Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, Pfizer and other life sciences organizations.

MD&M East takes place June 11-13, 2019 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York, NY. For more information, please visit: https://advancedmanufacturingnewyork.com/mdm-east

About MD&M East

Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) East is the east coast's largest medtech event offering professionals from companies including Abbott, Boston Scientific, and Johnson & Johnson a chance to see the latest technologies and solutions in biocompatible materials, components, assembly, contract manufacturing, and more. For more information, visit www.advancedmanufacturingnewyork.com .

About MasterControl

MasterControl Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based quality and compliance software for life sciences and other regulated industries. Our mission is the same as that of our customers – to bring life-changing products to more people sooner. The MasterControl Platform helps organizations digitize, automate and connect quality and compliance processes across the regulated product development life cycle. Over 1,000 companies worldwide rely on MasterControl solutions to achieve new levels of operational excellence across product development, clinical trials, regulatory affairs, quality management, supply chain, manufacturing and postmarket surveillance. For more information, visit www.mastercontrol.com.

Media Contacts:

Paul Wilke

Upright Communications

mastercontrol@uprightcomms.com

+1-415-881-7995

Jenifer Hurst

MasterControl

jhurst@mastercontrol.com

+1-801-560-9608



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.