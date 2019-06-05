Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) Statement on Cuba

/EIN News/ -- Washington D.C., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) issued the following statement on the U.S. Government's new travel restrictions on Cuba:

Today, the United States Government announced the immediate implementation of new regulations prohibiting previously approved cruise line travel to Cuba from the United States. Without warning, CLIA Cruise Line Members are forced to eliminate all Cuba destinations from itineraries effective immediately. This affects nearly 800,000 passenger bookings that are currently scheduled or already underway. Passenger bookings had been made under a general license previously issued by the United States Government that authorized “people to people” travel to Cuba. These travel restrictions effectively make it illegal to cruise to Cuba from the United States.



“We are disappointed that cruises will no longer be operating to Cuba,” said Adam Goldstein, Chairman of Cruise Lines International Association. “While out of our control, we are genuinely sorry for all cruise line guests who were looking forward to their previously booked itineraries to Cuba.”

