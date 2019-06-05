Everi Recognized by 2020 Women on Boards for Having 20 Percent or More Corporate Board Seats Held By Women

Company Recognized as a Leader in Board Diversity

LAS VEGAS, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) (“Everi” or the “Company”), the casino gaming industry’s single source provider of gaming products and financial technology solutions, has been named a Winning ‘W’ Company by 2020 Women on Boards (“2020WOB”) for achieving at least 20 percent women on its board of directors before the year 2020. Eileen Raney and Maureen Mullarkey have served on Everi’s board of directors beginning in 2016 and 2018, respectively.



/EIN News/ -- Winning ‘W’ Companies are cited in the 2020WOB annual Gender Diversity Index, which tracks the numbers of corporate board seats held by women among the Russell 3000 Index. The Russell 3000 Index is comprised of the 3,000 largest U.S. traded stocks representing approximately 98 percent of all U.S. incorporated equity securities.

“We are proud 2020WOB is recognizing Everi’s commitment to board diversity and thankful for the invaluable strategy and counsel Eileen and Maureen provide our leadership team and board of directors,” said Miles Kilburn, Board Chairman, at Everi. “We encourage more companies to embrace diversity and inclusion and continue to foster this culture not only at the board level, but at the company level as well. Our Women’s Leadership Initiative was put in place three years ago to do just that – to develop diverse leaders throughout the organization and to create opportunities and a path for advancement. Diverse talent and perspectives will enable us to continue to successfully execute on our key strategic initiatives to drive shareholder value, which must start at the top.”

“We applaud Everi’s board of directors for engaging the diverse opinions and perspectives of both genders on their board,” said Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, CEO of 2020 Women on Boards. “Studies have shown that the varied perspectives of women are uniquely valuable to corporations and the challenges they face today and can be key factors in profitability, productivity, and workforce engagement.”

2020WOB is a nonprofit organization that monitors and publishes how many women are on companies’ board of directors and ranks each company from ‘W’ for ‘Winning’ with at least 20 percent to ‘Z’ for Zero, meaning no women directors. Half the Russell 3000 companies still have only one woman director or none.

The 2018 nationwide statistic was 17.7 percent, a gain of 469 board seats for women, which is an improvement over the previous year at 16 percent. Of those, 295 were new seats created by expanding the board, not seats previously held by men. In total for 2018, approximately 25,250 board seats existed among the Russell 3000 companies with only 4,477 held by women.

About 2020 Women on Boards

2020 Women on Boards (2020WOB) is a global education and advocacy campaign committed to building public awareness and momentum towards the goal of achieving at least 20 percent of all public company board seats to be held by women by the year 2020, the milestone 100th anniversary that commemorates the 19th Amendment, when women won the right to vote. The campaign’s signature programs include the Gender Diversity Directory, a database which tracks the gender composition of company boards, the annual Gender Diversity Index report, and the National Conversation on Board Diversity events held in more than 30 cities each November. In just 9 short years, 2020WOB has become a respected global brand while building a reputation as a formidable advocate for advancing women to corporate boards. For more information, visit, www.2020WOB.com .

About Everi

Everi is a leading supplier of technology solutions for the casino gaming industry. The Company Powers the Casino Floor® by providing casino operators with a diverse portfolio of products including innovative gaming machines and casino operational and management systems that include comprehensive, end-to-end financial technology solutions, critical intelligence offerings, and gaming operations efficiency technology. Everi also provides proven, tier one land-based game content to online social and real-money markets via its Remote Game Server and operates social play for fun casinos. Everi’s mission is to be a transformative force for casino operations by facilitating memorable player experiences, delivering reliable protection and security, and striving for customer satisfaction and operational excellence. For more information, visit www.everi.com .

