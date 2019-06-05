Golden State Offers Advisors Equity Ownership in its Turnkey Asset Management Program

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH COAST METRO, Calif., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden State announced today on behalf of Golden State Asset Management (GSAM), an offering of equity ownership to advisors that participate in GSAM’s Turnkey Asset Management Program (TAMP). The TAMP is an SEC-approved, Registered Investment Advisor program that provides a simplified solution for advisors to better manage their clients’ assets. The program streamlines the investment process for advisors because the day-to-day portfolio selection is centrally managed and overseen by highly-qualified CFAs. A significant advantage for participating advisors is that they gain equity ownership in the TAMP, which is available to advisors under the Golden State umbrella as well as non-affiliated advisors.



“We are excited to offer a stake in Golden State to advisors who see the benefits in this program. We are focused on the business of our advisors and helping them serve their clients as best they can. Partnering with top CFAs and giving advisors equity ownership aligns our beliefs in wealth management and running a business. We have received overwhelming interest and participation in this early stage, and we are looking forward to watching the program grow” states Daniel Catone, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Golden State.

“Participating in GSAM’s TAMP is beneficial to me and, ultimately, to my clients. Providing an additional layer of strategic asset oversight only improves my wealth management practice. Having equity ownership also gives me the opportunity to sit in the same pool as my clients’ assets, and not only aligns my interest with them, but provides greater transparency” says Sandra Cho of Pointwealth Capital Management, a Golden State Wealth Management Investment Advisor Representative.

About Golden State

Golden State is a Registered Investment Advisor dedicated to financial professionals and their clients. The firm was founded in 2013 by a group of executives who collectively contribute over 50 years of industry experience and has partnered with advisors serving over $1.5 billion in brokerage and advisory assets. Golden State’s infrastructure provides an extensive support network through succession planning, compliance oversight, dedicated transition support, a cost-efficient investment platform and a Turnkey Asset Management Program with equity ownership opportunities. A business alignment with LPL Financial, the nation’s largest independent broker/dealer*, Raymond James and Charles Schwab, some of the nation’s largest independent custodians, provide comprehensive tools and research necessary in today’s complex markets.

With a flagship office in South Coast Metro, California and expanding offices across the country, Golden State is committed to creating an atmosphere that benefits both advisors and their investors.

*As reported in Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2018, based on total revenue.

The financial advisors of Golden State are registered representatives with and securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Golden State, a Registered Investment Advisor. Golden State and Golden State Asset Management (GSAM) are separate entities from LPL Financial.

Golden State 201 E. Sandpointe, Suite 460 South Coast Metro, CA 92707 866.273.1563 www.TeamGoldenState.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.