UBS Yield Enhancement Strategy Investor News

Experienced securities law attorneys have launched an investigation into the investor losses by UBS Yield Enhancement Strategy.

PALM BEACH, FL, USA, June 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Investors are that are facing losses from a volatile market are now seeking law firms to recover losses. Recent investigations have uncovered bad sales practices by brokers. Specifically, investors were sold the idea that the UBS Yield Enhancement Strategy or Yes was conservative income investment. Unfortunately, it has risk and can have massive losses in a volatile market.Matthew Thibaut, a partner with Haselkorn & Thibaut, P.A., a law firm that has experience in handling investment loss recovery cases and representing investors, and a former defense lawyer who has represented UBS and Merrill Lynch, said “the potential claims against UBS and these other massive broker-dealer firms are nothing really new and these matters seem analogous to the structured product cases I used to defend, particularly following Lehman Brother’s bankruptcy in September 2015. There are eerily just too many similarities to ignore.”Recently they have been investigating UBS Yield Enhancement Strategy. Investors are encouraged to contact Haselkorn & Thibaut P.A. at 1-888-628-5590 or visit InvestmentFraudLawyers.com for a free consultation.“As former licensed securities brokers and defense lawyers, Matthew and I have an insider’s view of the complex legal and regulatory issues associated with this area of law,” explained Jason Haselkorn, who along with his law partner have a combined nearly 40 years of legal experience successfully handling thousands of securities cases.Haselkorn & Thibaut serve investor clients nationwide, from California to Puerto Rico. The firm handles a wide range of investment-related claims, including:• Securities Fraud• Stockbroker Negligence• FINRA Arbitration• Elder Exploitation• Churning and Excessive Trading• Misrepresentation or Omission• Overconcentration• Unsuitable Investments“We look forward to building on our history of recovering investment losses for people who have seen years of hard work or their life savings, inheritance, or other assets wiped out by negligence or misconduct on the part of their stockbroker or financial advisor,” said Matthew Thibaut. “We encourage any investor who suspects suspicious activity or notices unexplained losses in his or her account to contact us immediately for a free consultation. Our firm does not charge any fees, unless we can recover losses for you,” said Jason Haselkorn. Matthew Thibaut added that “our law firm is also unique as we blend the experience and sophistication of a large law firm with the high level of service typically found with a boutique law firm.”Although their law practice actively handles cases all over the country, both Matthew Thibaut and Jason Haselkorn were chosen by their peers as members of the prestigious Florida Legal Elite, and both of them are dedicated members of their local communities. Matthew Thibaut is currently on the Board and serving as Programming Director of the Palm Beach County Estate Planning Council, is involved with the United Way, and is an active volunteer with several other local charities and non-profit entities. Jason Haselkorn is proudly serving his second term on the Town Council in Juno Beach, Florida, and is honored to be serving in his third term as Mayor of the Town of Juno Beach, while also serving on the Board and as an Officer of several local charities and non-profit entities.InvestmentFraudLawyers.com1-888-628-5590



