Aron Ralston Closes The Investment Center’s 2019 National Education Conference by Reflecting on His Triumph Over Insurmountable Odds

Independent Financial Advisors Also Hear from Industry Experts, Network with Peers, and Gear Up for Challenges and Opportunities Ahead.

BEDMINSTER, N.J., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The importance of overcoming adversity and one’s personal challenges was the theme of the closing keynote presented by Aron Ralston at the annual National Education Conference (NEC) hosted by The Investment Center, Inc., held April 29 – May 2, 2019 in New Orleans, LA. Aron, an experienced climber and avid outdoorsman, was canyoneering alone in Utah when he became trapped between two boulders in a remote location for more than five days, ultimately freeing himself by severing his own arm with a pocketknife. His harrowing tale captivated global news outlets and remains one of the of the most incredible and extreme survival stories of all time. His ordeal, captured in detail in his New York Times best-selling book, Between a Rock and a Hard Place, inspired the major motion picture, 127 hours, starring James Franco.



Aron Ralston Closes The Investment Center's 2019 National Education Conference





CEO, Ralph DeVito explained:

/EIN News/ -- “We cover a great deal of material at the conference, and we like to finish with a speaker who will inspire our advisors to return to their practice and implement something they learned. Aron captivated and inspired us all.”

During his opening speech, DeVito discussed the strength of The Investment Center’s business, with record revenue growth in 2018, home-office staff expansion, and additional resources available to advisors, such as a virtual marketing assistant.

“Our growth is due to many factors including several referrals from advisors who have seen the advantages of being affiliated with The Investment Center. 2018 was also a record year for our recruitment team. Organic growth has come through advisor resources such as the Advisor Marketing and Practice Management coaching program, help with M&A, and a strong succession planning program,” DeVito said.

The conference also included several educational sessions, peer-to-peer networking events, and a lively panel of advisors discussing how they are driving accelerated revenue growth through relationship marketing with clients and local professionals.

Before the start of the conference, The Investment Center’s Women Advisors Group hosted a luncheon for all female attendees.

The conference culminated in a dinner at the World War II Museum where the Ralph S. DeVito Award was presented. For the first time, the award was given to a team, Joyce Cool, ChFC®, CDFA™, and Robert Ramos, CFP®, ChFC®, of Wealth Management Partners, LLC in Waldorf, MD.

“Joyce and Rob embody the spirit of the award. They both have exceptional reputations, consistently demonstrate a commitment to their clients by excelling in client service, and continue to give back to their local community” said DeVito, whose father the award is named after. “We were both surprised and honored to receive this prestigious award,” Joyce Cool said. “The award speaks to the culture of the firm and the help they’ve given us through programs like the Advisor Practice Management and Marketing program.”

ABOUT THE INVESTMENT CENTER

The Investment Center, Inc. is an independent broker-dealer founded in 1986, with the purpose of providing back-office support services, investment tools, technology and a broad selection of non-proprietary products to a national network of more than 280 independent financial advisors in offices across the nation. Headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey, The Investment Center, Inc. is registered to conduct securities business in all 50 states and is a member of both the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). For more information, visit www.investmentctr.com , or contact Nicole Johnson – njohnson@investctr.com

Contact:

Marc Lefurge

The Investment Center, Inc.

908-707-4422

mlefurge@investctr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0cfb76a9-a625-49c2-929c-a86b7916864f

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.