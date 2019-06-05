4C Expands Partnership with Placed for TV and OTT Audiences and Measurement

Scope integration of leading location intelligence & offline attribution creates unified solutions for multi-channel marketing

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4C , a global data science and marketing technology company, today announced the growth of its partnership with Placed , a leader in location analytics and offline attribution. The expanded solution brings location-based audiences to targeting and measurement within TV and OTT alongside existing social advertising integrations.



Advertisers can now leverage Placed data in the Scope by 4C™ platform to define audiences for TV and OTT, as well as measure the lift in store visits due to ad exposure. Audiences can be deployed across a variety of video planning and buying use cases, including audience-based linear planning and programmatic scatter buying, as well as OTT buying across 4C’s integrated premium video suppliers – FreeWheel, Telaria, and SpotX.

“By enhancing the Scope by 4C platform with data from Placed, clients can measure results with confidence and demonstrate ROI,” said David Shim, Founder and CEO of Placed. “Leveraging real-world consumer paths means reaching audiences with messaging wherever it performs the best. This requires a cross-channel, multi-media strategy, not just to understand consumers, but also to communicate with them. 4C is helping to make this holistic approach to advertising possible.”

Placed offers location-based information that is ideal for brand marketers who are thinking strategically about customer acquisition, and who know, for example, that consumers who recently visited several different car dealers are likely in the market for a car.

“Being able to deploy unified audiences means brands are not only reaching their best customers where they are, but reducing a significant amount of advertising inefficiency,” says Lance Neuhauser, CEO of 4C. “Audience-based planning and buying allow video to move beyond its brand-awareness roots and truly become a full-funnel performance marketing channel.”

To learn more about the platform, visit www.4Cinsights.com/Scope .

About 4C Insights

4C is a global data science and marketing technology company that delivers self-service software for brands to execute video-centric marketing and optimize business outcomes. Leading brands, global agencies, and media owners trust the Scope by 4C ™ platform to identify their most valuable consumers and reach them across channels and devices. With nearly $2 billion in annualized advertising spend running through Scope, 4C enables self-service activation on linear television and social media, over-the-top content, and digital commerce. Founded in 2011 and based in Chicago, 4C has staff in 16 worldwide locations throughout the United States, United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, Hong Kong, India, Singapore, and the Philippines. Visit www.4Cinsights.com for more information.

About Placed

Placed, Inc. is the leader in location analytics and offline attribution. Measuring over 300MM devices on a monthly basis, Placed provides the most comprehensive understanding of consumers’ offline behaviors by utilizing over 2.8 billion directly measured visits. Connecting the digital and physical worlds, Placed operates independent of media to deliver the industry standard in attributing ad exposures to store visits across 500+ brands, and 350+ publishers.

Media Contacts:

Michael Tilus for 4C

Broadsheet Communications

michael@broadsheetcomms.com



Placed

press@placed.com



