Wildermuth Endowment Fund Exceeds $150 Million AUM

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wildermuth Advisory LLC , an investment advisor that applies endowment model investment strategies, announced today that the Wildermuth Endowment Fund has exceeded $150 million assets under management (AUM).



/EIN News/ -- The Wildermuth Endowment Fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation and income to investors by employing investment strategies and asset allocation policies followed by traditional endowment funds. The Fund is designed in attempt to provide a “turn-key” endowment strategy in a single offering. To best facilitate the implementation of the endowment strategy, a closed-end interval structure1 is used which provides the adviser the flexibility to include diverse investments and asset classes while also providing investors with daily share purchases and quarterly share repurchases2. The Wildermuth Endowment Fund is not suitable for all investors.

“The $150 million milestone indicates that both financial advisors and certain investors3 alike value portfolios that seek to emulate the general investment strategy widely employed by many leading endowments and institutions,” said Daniel Wildermuth, CEO and Chief Investment Officer at Wildermuth Advisory. “Certain investors continue to seek portfolio diversification and flexibility in the face of economic and market uncertainties, which we believe makes The Wildermuth Endowment Fund ideal for those who are seeking to potentially increase portfolio performance while possibly reducing volatility.”

About Wildermuth Advisory

Established in 2013, Wildermuth Advisory, LLC provides advisory services to institutions. The Team at Wildermuth Advisory brings significant experience to a broad range of institutional management issues ranging from investment management to operational execution to compliance. Most notably, Wildermuth Advisory’s extensive investment management experience enables the Company to provide investment advice in categories ranging from more traditional investments such as equities and fixed income, to various alternative investment categories. Learn more by visiting https://www.wildermuthadvisory.com/ and following the Company on LinkedIn

Media Contact

Rob Kreis

FischTank Marketing and PR

rob@fischtankpr.com

Important Risk Disclosures

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund. This and other important information is contained within the Fund’s Prospectus, which can be obtained by calling (888) 889-8981, by visiting our website https://wildermuthendowmentfund.com/ , or by clicking here for Class A & C Shares and here for Class I Shares. The Fund’s Prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Investing in the Fund involves risk, including those summarized below. An investment in the Fund is generally subject to market risk, including the possible loss of the entire principal amount invested. An investment in the Fund represents an indirect investment in the securities owned by the Fund.

1You should consider that you may not have immediate access to the money you invest for an indefinite period of time. An investment in our shares is not suitable for you if you need immediate access to the money you invest. Endowments have a long term investment time horizon with low liquidity needs. Investors should consider how closely their investment goals and needs match those of endowments.

2You should consider the shares to be an illiquid investment. Even though the Fund will make periodic repurchase offers to repurchase a portion of the shares to provide some liquidity to shareholders, only a limited number of shares will be eligible for repurchase by us. Once each quarter, the Fund will offer to repurchase at net asset value (NAV) per share no less than 5% of the outstanding shares of the Fund, unless such offer is suspended or postponed in accordance with regulatory requirements. The Fund may increase the size of these offerings up to a maximum of 25% of the Fund’s outstanding shares, in the sole discretion of the Board, but it is not expected that the Board will do so.

3The risk profile of individual investors is often significantly different from that of larger institutions using an endowment model including the following: financial resources, asset size, investment experience, investment time horizon, investment goals and liquidity needs. Investing in the Fund involves a considerable amount of risk as stated in the prospectus.

•The shares have no history of public trading, nor is it intended that the shares will be listed on a public exchange at this time.

•We do not expect a secondary market in the shares to develop. Even if any such market were to develop, closed-end fund shares trade frequently at a discount from net asset value, which creates a risk of loss for investors purchasing shares in the initial public offering.

•Like all financial instruments, the value of these securities may move up or down, sometimes rapidly and unpredictably. The value of your investment in the Fund at any point in time may be worth less than the value of your original investment, even after taking into account any reinvestment of dividends and distributions.

•Certain investments in the Fund are illiquid making it difficult to sell these securities and possibly requiring the Fund to sell at an unfavorable time price. The value of certain Fund investments, in particular non-traded investment vehicles, will be difficult to determine and the valuations provided will likely vary from the amounts the Funds would receive upon sale or disposition of its investments.

•The principal risks of the Fund also include investing in small and mid-cap stocks, REITS, MLPs, fixed income securities, foreign investments, and commodities. The Fund engages in the use of leverage, short-selling, hedging, and other speculative investment practices that may accelerate losses.

•The Fund is classified as a non-diversified management investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. This means that the Fund may invest a greater portion of its assets in a limited number of issuers than would be the case if the Fund were classified as a diversified management investment company. Accordingly, the Fund may be more sensitive to any single economic, business, political or regulatory occurrence than the value of shares of a diversified investment company.

Investing in diverse investments and asset classes does not guarantee a profit or protect against a loss.

Wildermuth Endowment Fund’s principal underwriters and co-distributors are Wildermuth Securities, LLC and UMB Distribution Services, LLC 235 W. Galena Street, Milwaukee, WI 53212.



