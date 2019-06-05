China pledges to keep cooperation with Angola

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 5 - Chinese government is available to continue cooperating with Angola in the economic field and execution of several projects, based on credit lines.,

The Asian country’s intention was expressed by its Ambassador to Angola, Gong Tao on Wednesday in Luanda.

Gong Tao was speaking to the press at the end of an audience the Angolan President, João Lourenço, granted to the vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the Chinese People's Assembly, Wang Chen.

Gong Tao, who attended the audience, said that the meeting discussed development of cooperation between the two countries.

He mentioned the economic, social, political and diplomatic fields and prospects, as the main issues reviewed at the meeting

The deputy chairman of the Standing Committee of the People's Assembly of China, arrived Monday in Luanda for a three-day working visit aimed to strengthen bilateral relations between the legislative bodies of both the countries.

Angola and China are long-time partners, with diplomatic relations date backing to 36 years.

João Lourenço paid two visits to China: the first in September at the China-Africa summit, and the second in October (state visit).

In these two trips to China, he met with his counterpart Xi Ji Ping to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

