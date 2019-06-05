President sacks State administration inspectors

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 5 - Angolan President João Lourenço Wednesday fired Maria Isabel Fernandes Tormenta dos Santos and Octávio Tombé Quimbila Capita from the position of Assistant Inspectors General of the State Administration.,

João Lourenço appointed Tomás Gabriel Neto Joaquim and Eduardo Semente Augusto to take over, according to a press release from the President’s Civil Affairs Office.

Maria Isabel Fernandes Tormenta dos Santos was appointed in November 2017, while Octávio Tombé Quimbila Capita in April 2018.

