New ‘Mirakl Connect’, The Global Marketplace Ecosystem, Accelerates Growth in Booming Platform Economy

/EIN News/ -- An online marketplace brings third-party sellers together into a single eCommerce platform, allowing consumers to shop from multiple sellers through a single portal with unified checkout. The model is quickly gaining traction: Forrester data shows that marketplace sales already account for more than 50% of online transactions, with a growth trajectory that’s on track to reach nearly 70% by 2022. And according to Gartner , by 2023, the majority of online sellers will list their products with marketplaces.

Mirakl’s SaaS marketplace platform is the industry’s most advanced, providing a turnkey solution that enables B2C and B2B companies like Best Buy Canada, Walmart, Siemens, Carrefour and Toyota Material Handling to quickly launch and easily run a lucrative marketplace business. However, achieving success in the booming marketplace industry depends upon first having the best technology as a foundation, and secondly on finding and connecting with the right partners and sellers. This is where Mirakl Connect comes in, bringing together, in a single platform, a global marketplace community of:

Mirakl-powered marketplace operators

Top marketplace sellers

Partners offering services and technology solutions with experience in the marketplace space

“Mirakl is leading the marketplace revolution, essentially giving any online business the ability to leverage the same strategy and technology that has turned Amazon into the world’s biggest online retailer,” said Antonio Parisi, Marketplace Director at UBALDI. “With Mirakl Connect, they’re making it even easier for companies to accelerate by effectively removing the biggest barrier to entry and growth—finding partners that meet our marketplace requirements in terms of product categories and geography.”

Mirakl Connect accelerates interactions between marketplace players, allowing them to:

Promote their business to increase visibility in the marketplace industry;

Make new connections and engage with potential marketplace business partners all in one place; and

Accelerate the launch and growth of their marketplace activity.

Mirakl Connect is free and provides key features that help platform members accelerate and succeed in their marketplace business, including:

A curated marketplace community with access to global players in a single platform;

A company profile that allows members to create and manage a profile to promote their business;

Search capabilities that help members easily and quickly find new prospects with filters like product category or geography; and

Built-in chat function, allowing members to conveniently engage and discuss new opportunities with one another.

“Mirakl Connect is bridging the gap between operators, sellers and third-party partners, enabling the kind of partnerships that allow everyone to capitalize on the huge marketplace business opportunity,” said Mirakl U.S. CEO and co-founder Adrien Nussenbaum. “Whether you’re just getting started or looking to expand your current marketplace business, this platform will connect you with the right suppliers, the right partners, and the right Mirakl-powered marketplace operators to achieve your growth goals.”

