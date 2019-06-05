Librestream Cube-Ex Industrial Wearable Now Shipping

With dual thermal and HD optics, the intrinsically safe Cube-Ex wearable camera advances field diagnostics and inspections in the world’s toughest environments

/EIN News/ -- WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Librestream today announced the first shipments of the Onsight Cube-Ex - the first intrinsically safe wearable device with HD video and thermal imaging. Designed as a multipurpose wearable, the Cube-Ex extends beyond hands-free use to augment work in confined or potentially dangerous environments.



The Onsight Cube-Ex industrial wearable is a Zone 1/21 intrinsically safe camera for handsfree inspections in hazardous environments such as oil refineries, chemical processing plants, gas pipelines, and aircraft refueling stations.



Designed for safe operation in Ex-certified environments, the Cube-Ex captures live video, HD pictures, and thermal imaging for self-guided work and remote collaboration.





"The Cube-Ex industrial device redefines the wearable category giving workers a safe option to perform asset and environmental analysis in the most difficult environments in a form factor that is small, light and rugged," said John Bishop, President of Librestream. "We designed the Cube-Ex to tackle the harshest environments allowing our customers to solve both the envisioned and the yet to be imagined new challenges in their businesses."

The Cube-Ex seamlessly integrates with the full Onsight Augmented Reality (AR) platform, providing additional value with cloud content management analytics, hands-free remote expert collaboration, and digital work instructions.

John continues, “The Cube-Ex is creating new value within our industrial and enterprise customers, uniquely leveraging thermal imaging and radiometric data. This capability unlocks numerous use cases including leak detection and electrical hotspot identification, minimizing non-production time. With flexible mounting options, workers can see inside confined spaces, improving safety and accelerating time to resolution.”

Highlights of the Cube-Ex wearable include:

HD digital and thermal imaging cameras including fusion blended mode

Flexible design enabling hand-held, head-worn, mounted, and monopod use

Remote control of the camera functions through paired mobile device

Powerful illumination for high quality visuals in low light environments

Built-in laser pointer for contextual verification

Capture and onboard storage of pictures and recordings with the ability to annotate with shapes, text overlay, and radiometric temperature overlay

Rugged design with IP64 enclosure rating

Certified for ATEX and IECEx Zone 1/21 rated environments

Integrates with the Onsight AR platform for hands-free remote expert collaboration, digital work instructions, content management, analytics and field intelligence

The Onsight Cube-R model is also available for use in industrial industries that do not require intrinsically safe certifications such as manufacturing, utilities, and industrial field services.



For more information, contact:

Marieke Wijtkamp

Vice President of Marketing & Client Services

Librestream Technologies Inc.

Marieke.wijtkamp@librestream.com

Tel: +1 204.487.0612 ext. 259

About Librestream Technologies Inc.

Librestream pioneered enterprise the remote expertise category in 2003 with Onsight Connect. Librestream continues to develop digital transformation technology that improves service operations within the industrial sector. Deployed globally, the Onsight augmented reality service platform empowers workers to rapidly diagnose, inspect, and manage assets in even the most difficult field environments. The Onsight platform includes core AR capabilities including remote expert, digital work instructions and rich content access. The Onsight Cube accessory, an Ex-certified industrial wearable for hands-free collaboration with live video, HD pictures, and thermal imaging. Oil and gas customers use Onsight to complete HSE inspections, diagnose assets, and perform work procedures.

Visit Librestream at www.librestream.com and connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook & Twitter .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b6d5e1f3-f0db-47dc-bc57-2ef091ac6e57

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/657fcf3a-ee68-4f90-a07e-6f791f1fb5e4



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.