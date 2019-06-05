Drone with thermal imaging camera: solutions for modern business

Intelligent commercial drones with infrared technology

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, June 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drone thermal imaging: solutions for modern businessThere has long been a strong market for thermal imagining. But industry advances, placing high-quality thermal cameras within drones, has opened up huge opportunities in everything from safety to surveillance, law enforcement to search and rescue.Thermal sensors are increasingly being used with drones, giving users the chance to ‘see’ from an aerial perspective, no matter the light or ground cover conditions. Those investing in the technology include everyone for government agencies to private companies and the industry looks set to develop even further.Why use thermal drones?There really are no limits to the uses of thermal technology in drones, fire rescue services are investing in them to monitor wildfires and even track potential victims, even when dense smoke makes surveillance possible with the naked eye, while police forces are using them to track suspects, day or night.Search and rescue is on key area which has really benefitted from the introduction of thermal imaging in aerial drones, picking out the heat of a human body in the wilds, from mountains to forests, and coordinating the correct response.Infra-red cameras mounted within powerful drones have vital implications for the future of the defense industry but also provide multiple benefits for commercial use. Gone are the days of fixed cameras for surveillance or the costly use of helicopters, these small, unmanned flying devices can reach places their alternatives cannot access and are infinitely more discreet.So it is perhaps no surprise that industries as diverse as archeology, where thermal infrared images can help locate buried artefacts and structures, to conservationism, using cameras to track potential poachers, are investing.Equally, thermal imaging from a drone can detect gas leaks, help manage traffic and guard the perimeter fences of sensitive businesses. They are used in surveying and mapping, the agricultural industry can manage livestock remotely and thermal drones can also environmental and safety compliance, as well as performance, in the oil and gas industry.Drones with thermal imaging for security and surveillanceThe drone and thermal imagery industry, known as aerial thermography, has developed a strong security and surveillance demand. Powerful cameras mounted within drones can help with everything from monitoring borders and perimeter fences to observing happenings at large events.Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have also used thermal imaging in anti-piracy operations on the coast, criminal investigations and anti-terror operations.Pipelines and power lines can all be monitored and maintained more effectively with UAVs, while these drones also ensure lower costs by not using helicopters and higher levels of safety due to the lack of personnel involved.Necessities for effective surveillanceCompanies and organizations deploying drones with thermal imaging to conduct surveillance or security rely on several key factors when choosing their equipment.Longer flight times are a key factor in order to ensure a persistent aerial presence, while tactical flexibility is also key, allowing users to switch between scheduled missions and event-driven outings to ensure all eventualities are taken care of.A multi-rotor AUV reduces the noise footprint so it is indiscernible at less than 200 meters, while strong thermal sensors will still pick up the necessary imagery.Intelligent commercial drones with infrared technologyEven within this relatively new area of the surveillance and security industry, huge leaps are being made with the deployment or artificial intelligence (AI).High capacity connectivity ensures a broad and secure bandwidth over an extended range, providing real-time feedback during operational conditions, while intelligent sensing harnesses object detection and tracking and uses AI to create a superior ISTAR solution that is extremely effective in the field.In contrast to consumer drones, these commercial solutions use BVLOS technology to further enhance object detection and tracking.The Airborne Drones solutionThe Vanguard is the ideal solution for:• Persistent aerial presence with long flight times• Improve situational awareness with powerful sensor payloads• Early intrusion detection with thermal sensors and low noise footprint• Night time operations with thermal sensors• Tactical flexibility with both scheduled and event-driven missionsDiscover how you can future-proof your business with the use of thermal imaging drones. Contact Airborne Drones for your security solution today.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.