Big Switch and Mavenir Announce OEM Agreement for Service Provider NFV Solution

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and RICHARDSON, Texas, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Switch Networks ®, the Cloud-First Networking Company, today announced it has entered into an OEM agreement with Mavenir , the industry’s only software-based, end-to-end cloud-native network solutions provider for CSPs, to include Big Cloud Fabric (BCF) in a fully tested and validated end-to-end NFV solution. Since entering into the strategic partnership, Mavenir and Big Switch are working with numerous customers to realize NFV deployments globally.



/EIN News/ -- Mavenir and Big Switch already count one of the leading mobile carriers in the United States as a joint customer. Additionally, Mavenir and Big Switch have won leading telco providers in EMEA and APAC, which have selected the end-to-end NFV solution for their business-critical networks.

Seven of the 10 largest service providers in the world, including Verizon, rely on Big Switch to support their business-critical functions. Service providers leverage solutions from Big Switch’s Cloud-First Networking portfolio for their NFV deployments, which represent the most demanding workloads in telco clouds, for the following business benefits:

Resiliency and performance at scale

Design and deployment flexibility

Reduced operational complexity

Integration of security and analytics

Big Cloud Fabric is the only data center networking solution to leverage open, white-box switch hardware to provide a Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), bringing a cloud-native networking model to telco cloud applications. BCF’s differentiated architecture simplifies operations and improves manageability for evolving distributed/edge cloud use-cases.

Mavenir selected BCF for this reference architecture for its ease-of-use, ability to support the unique, challenging scale requirements of NFV environments, and for its unparalleled automation capabilities, all of which make it the ideal networking platform for service provider NFV deployments.

To learn more about the Mavenir x Big Cloud Fabric Solution, read the blog, Mavenir and Big Switch Networks: Working together to bring 5G revolution.

Supporting Quotes:

“Like Mavenir, we are focused on accelerating network transformation and redefining network economics,” said Susheel Chitre, VP of Business Development, Big Switch Networks. “Through this partnership, Mavenir and Big Switch are able to deliver a best-in-class NFV solution capable of supporting the most critical, revenue driving lines of business for the world’s leading service providers.”

“The largest service providers in the world rely on Mavenir to provide next-gen, cloud-native solutions. Mavenir recognized the capabilities and benefits of Big Cloud Fabric, making it a part of our end-to-end NFV offering,” said Ramnik Kamo, EVP, Operations and CIO, Mavenir. “Through this strategic partnership, we are able to deliver on our mission to provide organizations with the most innovative solutions to accelerate software-driven network transformation.”

“Mavenir’s choice to integrate Big Switch into its service provider solution is a good one,” said Paul Parker-Johnson, Chief Analyst at ACG Research. “Big Switch has proven its ability to integrate seamlessly into a number of cloud environments, both virtual machine and container-based. In addition, its commitment to deploying automatically into a wide range of open, white box platforms simplifies its introduction into a variety of service provider infrastructures. BCF is a strong choice for keeping the networking infrastructure in virtualized network services open, agile, and extensible.”

Supporting Materials

About Big Switch Networks

Big Switch Networks is the Cloud-First Networking company, bringing public cloud-style networking and hybrid cloud consistency to organizations around the world. The company provides data center switching, monitoring, visibility and security solutions for on-premises enterprise clouds, public clouds and multi-cloud environments that enable companies of all sizes to increase operational efficiency and business agility, while reducing networking costs. Big Switch was founded in 2010, with roots in the original Stanford research team that invented software-defined networking. Big Switch has strategic partnerships with Dell EMC and Edgecore, delivering innovative software on industry-standard open networking hardware. Since its founding the company has been an active member and contributor to multiple open source communities. Big Switch Networks is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, with a dedicated presence across more than 25 countries. The company is funded from leading venture capital firms, including: Dell Technologies Capital, Index Ventures, Intel Capital, Khosla Ventures, MSD Capital, Morgenthaler Ventures, Redpoint and Silverlake Waterman.

For additional information: visit us www.bigswitch.com , reach us info@bigswitch.com or follow us on Twitter @bigswitch , LinkedIn and YouTube .

Copyright 2019 Big Switch Networks, Inc. All rights reserved. Big Switch Networks, the Big Switch logo, Big Cloud Fabric, Big Mon, Big Monitoring Fabric, BMF, BigSecure, Big Switch Labs, Big Tap, BSN, Switch Light, ONL Certified, and ONL Certified Gold, ONLX are trademarks or registered trademarks of Big Switch Networks, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks, service marks, registered marks or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners. Big Switch Networks assumes no responsibility for any inaccuracies in this document. Big Switch Networks reserves the right to change, modify, transfer or otherwise revise this publication without notice.

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is the industry's only 100% software, End-to End, Cloud-Native Network Software Provider. Focused on accelerating software network transformation and redefining network economics for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) by offering a comprehensive end-to-end product portfolio across every layer of the network infrastructure stack. From 5G application/service layers to packet core and RAN – Mavenir leads the way in evolved, cloud-native networking solutions enabling innovative and secure experiences for end users. Leveraging industry-leading firsts in VoLTE, VoWiFi, Advanced Messaging (RCS), Multi-ID, vEPC and Virtualized RAN, Mavenir accelerates network transformation for more than 250+ CSP customers in over 130 countries, serving over 50% of the world’s subscribers.

We embrace disruptive, innovative technology architectures and business models that drive service agility, flexibility, and velocity. With solutions that propel NFV evolution to achieve web-scale economics, Mavenir offers solutions to help CSPs with cost reduction, revenue generation and revenue protection. Learn more at mavenir.com .

Media & Analyst Contact

Kate Lehman

media@bigswitch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.