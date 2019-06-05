United States Franchise Directory 2019: 1,500 Data Points from 10,955 Franchise Disclosure Documents

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2019-2020 Franchise Intelligence Yearly Subscription" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This subscription provides access to Franchise Grade's partner portal for 12 months from purchase date. The portal provides data visualization on US franchise systems and is based on extraction of over 1,500 data points from 10,955 Franchise Disclosure Documents (FDDs).

Your subscription includes competitive and historical benchmarks of every franchise system to its category, sector, and US franchise industry. The benchmarks include litigation, franchise fees, royalties, advertising fees, leasehold improvements, initial inventory requirements, initial investment, territory rights, training requirements, software requirements, initial and renewal terms, financial transparency value, 3-6 years of franchise outlet growth and turnover. The subscription includes 15 Franchise Disclosure Document (FDDs) downloads per month.

Franchise Disclosure Document Item 1 to Item 23 Franchisee Contacts Franchise Agreement Franchisor or Subsidiary Audited Financial Statement



