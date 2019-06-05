AmeraMex International Receives Orders Totaling $610,000

CHICO, Calif., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies , infrastructure construction , forestry conservation and tactical military vehicles , announced that it received orders totaling $610,000.



The first order is for a new Taylor empty container handler that can stack containers eight high. The container handler is shipping to a West Coast customer. The second order, for two ASVs used in forestry conservation, is shipping to a customer located in Northern California

CEO Lee Hamre commented, “We filed our Form 10 Registration on May 10, which was accepted by the SEC on May 15, 2019. According to a SEC representative, the SEC will perform a full review of the filing and provide comments, if any, within 27 days of the filing. We look forward to receiving a response from the SEC within the next several days.”

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company also represents an inclusive product line of advanced performance tactical military vehicles from Oshkosh Defense, LLC. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Except for the historical information contained herein, statements discussing sales or revenue projections are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made herein.

