Blockchain Power Trust Reports Q1 2019 Results

Highlights

Record energy generation of 46,951 megawatt hours for the first quarter of 2019; an increase of 4% from the first quarter of 2018.





Revenues of $4.9 million for the first quarter of 2019; a decrease of 3% from the first quarter of 2018 from continuing operations.





Earned operating margin (revenue less cost of sales excluding depreciation) from continuing operations of $3.6 million for the first quarter of 2019 (see reconciliation of operating margin under “Non-GAAP Measures”).





Generated operating cash flows from continuing operations of $4.8 million or $0.02 per Unit after net changes in working capital and $2.4 million before net changes in working capital for the first quarter of 2019.

J. Colter Eadie, Chief Executive Officer of Blockchain Power commented “Our operations performed according to plan in Q1 with the Trust posting another record quarter in terms of generation. As we continue to improve our financial position we are seeking ways to better communicate the value in our operations and the platform that we have developed.”



About Blockchain Power Trust

The Trust, through its direct and indirect subsidiaries in Canada, the Netherlands and Romania, acquires interests in renewable energy and related assets in Romania, other countries in Europe and abroad that can provide stable cash flow to the Trust and a suitable risk-adjusted return on investment. The Trust seeks to provide investors with long-term, stable value creation, while preserving the capital value of its investment portfolio through investment in a range of operational green energy and related assets. The Trust intends to qualify as a “mutual fund trust” under the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the “Tax Act”). The Trust will not be a “SIFT trust” (as defined in the Tax Act), provided that the Trust complies at all times with its investment restriction which precludes the Trust from holding any “non-portfolio property” (as defined in the Tax Act). All material information about the Trust may be found under the Trust’s issuer profile at www.sedar.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release contain forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as “anticipates”, “plans”, “proposes”, “estimates”, “intends”, “expects”, “believes”, “may” and “will”. The forward-looking statements are founded on the basis of expectations and assumptions made by the Trust. Details of the risk factors relating to Blockchain Power and its business are discussed under the heading “Business Risks and Uncertainties” in Blockchain Power’s annual management’s discussion & analysis dated June 4, 2019 a copy of which is available on Blockchain Power’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com . Most of these factors are outside the control of the Trust. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities statutes or regulation, Blockchain Power expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

The Trust has included certain non-GAAP measures to supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are presented in accordance with IFRS, including operating margin.

Operating margin is calculated as cost of sales from revenues as follows:

For the three months ended March 31, 2019

March 31, 2018 Total revenue $ 4,877,476 $ 5,043,463 Less: Cost of sales excluding depreciation (1,318,974 ) (2,080,669 ) Operating margin $ 3,558,502 $ 2,962,794

The following is a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per share:

For the three months ended March 31, 2019

March 31, 2018 Earnings (loss) for the period from continuing operations $ (1,245,560 ) $ (5,279,445 ) Add-back: Interest and finance charges 1,228,894 1,926,805 Income tax recovery 218,039 (36,721 ) Depreciation 1,332,603 1,631,017 Fair value gain on debentures and conversion features - (1,184,248 ) Gain (loss) on settlement of debt - 13,737,250 Warrant revaluation gain (loss) (143,977 ) (7,529,160 ) Impairment charge - - Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 1,389,999 $ 3,265,498 Adjusted EBITDA per Unit from continuing operations $ 0.01 $ 0.02

The following is a reconciliation of operating cash from per Unit:

For the three months ended March 31, 2019 March 31, 2018 Net used in operating activities of continuing operations $ 4,815,276 $ (6,838,222 ) Weighted average number of Units 230,158,418 202,822,542 Operating cash flow from continuing operations per Unit $ 0.02 $ (0.03 )

The Trust believes that operating margin, together with measures determined in accordance with IFRS, provide investors with an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Trust. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore they may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other entities. The data is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management's determination of the components of non-GAAP and additional measures are evaluated on a periodic basis influenced by new items and transactions, a review of investor uses and new regulations as applicable. Any changes to the measures are duly noted and retrospectively applied as applicable.

