Recruiter.com Implements Pocket Recruiter’s Artificial Intelligence Technology into its Expanding Candidate Sourcing Services

/EIN News/ -- “Pocket Recruiter utilizes innovative AI technology to source eligible candidates for professional roles by evaluating massive data in seconds,” said Miles Jennings, CEO of Recruiter.com. “We expect that this will lead to greater placements and more opportunities for our expansive list of independent recruiters and clients.”

“We are confident that Pocket Recruiter will serve to optimize Recruiter.com’s already robust collection of tools by sharing the latest in machine learning technology to help recruiters achieve a higher interview to placement ratio,” says Bel Martijena, CEO of Pocket Recruiter. “Our industry experts have worked extensively to develop a strategic, dynamic resource that would create an advantage for recruiters and clients navigating their way through the competitive hiring landscape.”

About Pocket Recruiter

At Pocket Recruiter, we help automate your entire sourcing process by focusing recruiters on training the system rather than manually searching and doing initial engagement tasks themselves. Pocket Recruiter drastically reduces the time it takes to screen, source and evaluate candidates. We help recruiters enjoy a higher interview to placement ratio, delighted clients and increased opportunities for repeat business. We are recruiting industry and software development experts who have worked extensively in the technical sector. Our experience includes providing highly skilled technical resources to multiple industries. We have spent countless hours and multiple decades screening and interviewing candidates and working with clients who are leaders in their industries. Our goal is to create time and space for companies so they can delight candidates and fill their talent acquisition needs faster and with better candidates.

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. is a leading platform connecting recruiters and employers. Recruiter.com pairs enterprises with the most extensive network of recruiters to drive the hiring of top talent faster and smarter. Recruiter.com offers recruiters SHRM certified recruitment training and independent earning opportunity. Recruiter.com was voted “Top Tech Company to Watch” by the CT Tech Council, cited as one of the “Top 35 Most Influential Career Sites” by Forbes, and listed by Inc. as one of the “9 Best Websites for Finding Top Talent.”

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including regarding expected increase in placements and opportunities for the Company’s clients and independent recruiters. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about the future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the ability of the AI technology utilized by Pocket Recruiter to perform as expected, continued demand for professional hiring, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2018. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

