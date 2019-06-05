INVICTUS ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE APPOINTMENT

/EIN News/ --

Vancouver, BC, June 5, 2019 - INVICTUS MD STRATEGIES CORP. ("Invictus" or the "Company") (TSXV: GENE; OTCQX: IVITF; FRA: 8IS2) announced today that Mr. Marc Ripa has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (“COO”) of the Company.

Mr. Ripa is President and Director of AB Laboratories Inc. (“AB Labs”) and AB Ventures Inc. (“AB Ventures”). Mr. Ripa brings 35 years of successful business experience owning and operating in excess of ten successful North American corporations. Mr. Ripa has over 25 years of direct retail, wholesale, distribution and manufacturing of high quality commercial hydroponic equipment sold throughout the West Coast USA cannabis industry. Marc will continue to hold his current positions within AB Labs and AB Ventures.

Mr. Dixon, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer remarked “It is my pleasure to work with Mr. Ripa in his position as COO, Mr. Ripa's experience in the cannabis industry is exceptional, his 35 years as an entrepreneur is complementary to mine. Mr. Ripa's ability to grow and operate businesses will further strengthen the operations of Invictus and is a significant asset in the restructuring of the Company.

Currently, the Company has a 50% interest in AB Labs and a 24.99% interest in AB Ventures. Mr. Ripa holds the balance of the shares of AB Labs and AB Ventures and is a significant shareholder of the Company. Mr. Ripa will work closely with Mr. Dixon to continue to grow and further increase the Company's production and sales.

