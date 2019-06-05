QuinStreet, Inc. Acquires MyBankTracker.com

Leading financial comparison website helps consumers find the best banking services

/EIN News/ -- Foster City, CA, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuinStreet, Inc., a leader in performance marketplace products and technologies, today announced the acquisition of MyBankTracker.com, a leading personal finance website that helps consumers make smarter banking and money decisions.



For more than 10 years, MyBankTracker.com (MBT) has been an accurate, transparent and consistent source of banking information for consumers. The site provides in-depth information on more than 5,000 banks and credit unions, as well as comparison tools and recommendations that are designed to help consumers find bank accounts, savings products and loans to best meet their financial needs.



MBT attracted more than 7.5 million visitors in 2018, and through its website and media partnerships, has connected more than 50 million visitors to bank products and services since its inception. The site’s tools, articles and resources have been recognized for excellence by several national publications, including Consumer Reports, CNN Money, CNBC, Forbes and The Wall Street Journal.



The acquisition enables QuinStreet to provide a broader range of personal finance resources to consumers, and brings together and expands the QuinStreet and MBT banking client network. The acquisition further deepens QuinStreet’s editorial and research capabilities in the banking industry, and brings complementary technologies and expertise to further the precision with which consumers are matched to banking products and services.



“We’re excited to add MyBankTracker.com to our personal finance website portfolio,” explains Stephen Chen, QuinStreet’s Vice President, Financial Services. “It’s a win for consumers and banking clients alike. MyBankTracker.com offers an engaging consumer experience and brings long-standing client relationships to QuinStreet. This coupled with our existing expertise in the financial services industry should help us expand our growing presence in the banking space.”



“We founded MyBankTracker.com during the economic recession to improve banking transparency by comparing bank health, rates and fees, while building consumer trust,” explains Jason Reposa, CEO and co-founder of MyBankTracker.com. “Our goal has been to improve the relationship between consumers and banks. With so many options in the marketplace, it can be overwhelming. By joining forces with QuinStreet, a company that shares our passion for financial education, we will be able to help even more consumers.”



Both QuinStreet and MBT share a common goal to help personal finance consumers make the best informed decisions on banking products and services. MBT joins the family of expert personal finance websites operated by QuinStreet through its Research and Publishing Division, including Insurance.com, CarInsurance.com, Insure.com, CardRatings.com, MoneyRates.com, HSH.com and AmOne.com.



About QuinStreet, Inc.

QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST) is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media. QuinStreet is committed to providing consumers and businesses with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs.



About MyBankTracker.com

MyBankTracker.com is an independent comparison website helping consumers make smart banking and financial decisions. The mission is to match consumers to their perfect bank by providing and tracking in-depth information on more than 5,000 banks, credit unions and financial products. Using a combination of technology and money management expertise, MBT provides personal finance comparison tools and educates consumers to optimize their relationships with banks and lenders.



