Mapbox Launches Data Services to Deliver High-Quality Map Data To Customers

Today, live location and data company Mapbox opens the door on Data Services, a new line of business serving anonymized data products built from the Mapbox platform.



This move to provide Mapbox data as a service gives customers a powerful new option to procure high-quality data sets to support routing, mobility, logistics and intelligence use-cases. Currently, the market for location-derived data sets is serviced by a small group of incumbent companies who rely on outdated and expensive data collection methods. On the other end are the large platforms who closely hold the data they collect from millions of smartphone users, shutting out innovators who might compete with them.

Mapbox is breaking new ground by democratizing access to this data, enabling a new wave of innovation. By offering data which has been anonymized, aggregated, and filtered - these products align with the company’s rigorous privacy standards while providing accurate data built from live signal and a massive globally distributed user base.

Mapbox’s mapping and visualization tools have helped the company grow to become a global location data platform that is now touched by more than half a billion people around the world every month. Through its network of developers, apps, and end-users, Mapbox technologies traverse more than 300 million miles of global road networks every day. Our living map draws from 130 different data sources. Mapbox Data Services makes key datasets available as product offerings from today. Currently, we’re offering live and typical traffic data, and global boundary data, with plans for building footprints (2D and 3D), and speed limits data to be released throughout 2019.



“The map is changing. The ability to collect data from millions of distributed sensors, to process it, and to visualize it with accurate geospatial context, in real-time, has made the map more powerful, and far more dynamic,” said Margaret Lee, GM of Mapbox Data Services. “With Data Services, companies can now use highly accurate commercial location data sets in their own solutions to solve critical, high-value business problems.”

Nitesh Patel, Director, Media Strategies Group, Strategy Analytics commented, “Mapbox is leveraging the scale of 520 million active app users to power a new set of data services, including both historical and live traffic data. The continued growth of the on-demand economy means providers of services such as e-commerce, ride-hailing, car-sharing, food delivery apps, and others, are judged on their ability to efficiently fulfill product and service delivery without delays.” He continued, “Through big data ingestion and processing, applying computer vision and neural network technologies, pushing data to learning algorithms designed by data scientists, Mapbox is redefining the map, and redefining the data available for developers and industries building with location and maps.”

Mapbox Data Services collect data generated by machines -- and a lot of it. What does that data sound like? To celebrate the launch of the new product line, Mapbox launched a Mapbox Data Services hotline which lets callers navigate the world of live signal and data through a well-known (if slightly anachronistic) format. To sample the Mapbox live data by phone, call 1-267-LIT-DATA.

For more information, visit www.mapbox.com/data-products.

About Mapbox

Mapbox is the live location platform for over 1.6 million developers. Mapbox provides a global map, real-time traffic, location search and navigation via our APIs and SDKs. Our services power industry leaders, including Bosch, CNN, Facebook, General Electric, IBM, Instacart, Lonely Planet, Porsche, Snapchat, Tableau, Tinder, and The Weather Channel. Mapbox is the foundation for other platforms, letting enterprises analyze their data, drone companies publish flyovers, friends find each other, real estate sites visualize properties, satellite companies process cloud-free imagery, and insurance companies track assets. Founded in 2010, Mapbox offices in San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Berlin, Helsinki, Minsk and Shanghai. Learn more at Mapbox.com and follow our blog. Or follow us on Twitter @mapbox.

