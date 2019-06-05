Marcolino Moco defends restorative justice

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 5 - The former prime minister of Angola, Marcolino Moco, on Tuesday suggested the implementation of a restorative justice, as opposed to punitive/retributive justice in the country, to heal the wounds of the past and avoid excessive condemnation of former government officials.,

Speaking to the private radio station Luanda Antena Comercial (LAC), the politician, who once was also general secretary of the ruling party, proposed a transitional justice to punish present and future crimes instead of punishing those committed in the past.

According to the politician, several crimes were committed at all levels at the time that there was a lot of impunity in the country.

In his view, in some cases the courts facilitated financial and economic crimes by producing rulings which enabled acts of corruption and challenged the integrity of several public managers and officials of the previous government.

Marcolino Moco understands that in the name of reconciliation, the new political and judicial power must adopt a transitional justice , avoiding the trial of crimes committed by officials of the former government, including of the ex-president of the Republic.

“It is necessary to wipe out the evil and restart again”, the politician said.

In the meantime, he said that he sees major openness given to public press and greater dynamism from the courts, since the current government took office.

However, the politician recognized that there is still some sort of mistrust by the society, who suspects that there continues to be interferences from the executive power in the judicial.

Marcolino Moco affirms that the present authorities of the country must make a huge effort to change this picture.

Over the last two years, the Angolan justice has recorded huge number of criminal lawsuits involving prominent figures of the State accused of corruption, money laundering and other practices harmful to the society.

Since September 2017, the government led by president João Lourenço has been adopting several measures to crack down corruption and nepotism in the country, which prompted the investigation of many public mangers and political figures by the Attorney General’s Office.

The combat against these bad practices is one the goals the Angolan Head of State intends to materialize until the end of his term in 2022.

In order to aid to crack down these bad practices, several legal tools have been approved by the parliament such as the law on Repatriation of Capital Illegally Deposited Abroad, which has helped the Angolan government to retrieve public assets unlawfully transferred outside the country.

According to last data the Angolan recovered at least USD 3.5 billion until March 2019 as part of the coercive repatriation of capital.

