LPL Financial Welcomes Teton Wealth Management

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced that financial advisors Jake Murray, Mike Canavan and Jill Phillips of Teton Wealth Management have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) platforms. The firm’s advisors reported having served approximately $185 million of client brokerage and advisory assets*. They join from Waddell & Reed Financial Advisors.



/EIN News/ -- “LPL offers robust technology and a tremendous amount of resources and support that gives our team the ability to deliver advice and service catered to the needs of our clients,” said Murray. “We are excited for the opportunity this move brings us and look forward to having access to the wide range of wealth management resources LPL offers.”

Canavan added, “My clients’ financial management needs are evolving, and I have a commitment to them. That creates a need for us to have the right partner who has what we need to be able to evolve with them. LPL’s scale provides a broad and robust selection of investment solutions and resources for us as a business to be able to serve our clients at all stages of their financial lives.”

Murray and Canavan, who provide wealth management services to clients independently, co-founded the firm with the objective of offering clients the advantages of personalized service backed by a large-scale broker-dealer and RIA that is capable of helping them as their firm grows and as the demands of the industry continue to change.

Murray is joined by Phillips, a financial advisor with over nine years of industry experience, and the office support of Kelsey Salsbery and Bailee Chamberlain. They share the Idaho Falls, Idaho-based office with Canavan and his administrative assistant, Jena Wahlquist.

“We know our advisors’ business better than anyone because it’s all we do—supporting our advisors is our sole business. That kind of focus and commitment makes it possible to deeply understand the challenges they face and the opportunities that exist. And it positions us to be able to anticipate challenges and opportunities ahead as the industry continues to shift and change,” said Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development. “We are committed to being an innovator in the industry and we are honored that quality advisors like Jake, Mike and their teams have partnered with us to help their clients work toward their financial goals. We welcome them to the LPL family and look forward to supporting them for the long run.”

Read about other firms that recently joined LPL in the LPL Financial News and Media section of LPL.com.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial ( https://www.lpl.com ) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor, Member FINRA / SIPC.

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets and client numbers have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2018

LPL Financial and Teton Wealth Management are separate entities.

