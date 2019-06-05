Userful Augments Visual Networking Platform Architecture to Offer Organizations More Advanced AV-over-IP Capabilities

Organizations Can Now Share Any Content on Any Display via Software; Userful Executes on Vision of Software-based Solutions on LG webOS Signage Displays; Will Showcase Capabilities at InfoComm 2019

CALGARY, Alberta and SAN RAMON, Calif., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Userful Corporation, a leading provider of video communication solutions, announced today new expanded capabilities of its Visual Networking Platform architecture. This includes enhancing the uClient app to support on-premise deployments by connecting webOS smart digital signage displays from LG Electronics to an onsite server for more demanding display applications.



/EIN News/ -- With this announcement, an onsite PC or server loaded with Userful On-Premise software can now connect over the network directly to smart displays deployed with the uClient app with no additional hardware required and in real time. Userful On-Premise with uClient is the first platform to stream live or interactive content directly to smart displays in real time, on any display. Userful On-Premise enables organizations to optimize interactivity through advanced layout management, such as picture-in-picture, multi-window, and command and control, making it the ideal solution when operating demanding real-time content.

Until recently, video walls and other advanced display applications have relied on media players, thin clients, cables, extenders and other hardware. Earlier this year Userful changed that with Userful Cloud, a hardware-free video wall that uses Userful’s uClient app to connect to LG webOS Signage displays. Today, Userful has extended its product and innovation leadership, and executed on its vision of replacing hardware with more reliable, stronger performing and less expensive software-based solutions.

“The integration of Userful’s On-Premise and LG’s webOS Signage platforms provides a compelling solution for video communications across the enterprise, bringing a new level of flexibility and effectiveness by eliminating unnecessary hardware,” says Clark Brown, Vice President, Digital Signage, LG Business Solutions.

“Organizations need the power of Userful On-Premise when managing advanced video communications that require interactivity or a large number of sources,” said John Marshall, Userful’s Chief Executive Officer. “The support of uClient on smart displays such as LG’s for Userful On-Premise makes those deployments more cost effective by eliminating additional hardware, and also streamlines support and maintenance. By continuing to reduce the amount of hardware required, Userful continues to reduce TCO.”

About Userful

Userful provides the industry-leading approach to AV-over-IP-based communications, the Visual Networking Platform. The architecture allows organizations in all industries, ranging from telecommunications to transportation, to take maximum advantage of video and other visual displays to improve operating performance and reduce total cost of ownership (TCO). Products that make up the visual networking platform include software, a cloud platform, and apps that enable AV/IT teams to make visual content of any type available on a virtually unlimited number of screens. Organizations in more than 100 countries have deployed Userful solutions on more than 1 million screens to date. To learn more or schedule a demonstration, please visit: www.userful.com

