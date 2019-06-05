LogMeIn Unveils Expanded Bold360 AI-Powered Customer Engagement Suite

The new Bold360 family enriches every customer touch point across digital and physical properties, from first interaction through post-sale support

BOSTON, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, LogMeIn (Nasdaq: LOGM) announced the new Bold360 suite of products, enabling businesses around the world to create next-level customer experiences (CX) wherever customers need it most. Built on the award-winning AI-powered Bold360 customer engagement platform, the new offerings -- Bold360 Service, Bold360 Advise and Bold360 Acquire -- are all purpose-built to help organizations deliver impactful CX from the very first engagement and throughout the customer lifecycle.



/EIN News/ -- “Customer experience isn’t just about support anymore – it’s about serving your customer at every point in the journey,” said Paddy Srinivasan, SVP & General Manager, Customer Engagement & Support Solutions at LogMeIn. “Companies have an opportunity to elevate the experience they provide by moving beyond one-and-done interactions to create continuous engagements with their customers. We’re expanding Bold360 to deliver conversational AI to all customer touchpoints – from sales, to service, to post-sale support. This new suite of solutions helps bring the best of AI powered bots and front-line employees to all the places customers need them most.”

The new Bold360 suite offers more streamlined integration between proactive sales, customer service and agent assistance, extending the impact of AI from the web and call center through to the front lines so both customers and employees are better supported whether online or in-person.

Bold360 Service

Bold360 Service allows companies to support every customer in the channel of their choice – live chat, messaging, email, SMS, social and a conversational chatbot. From AI-powered self-service that drives improved operational efficiency and faster resolutions to personalized engagements with human agents that builds deeper customer relationships, Bold360 Service offers the best of AI and agent technology in one solution.

Bold360 Advise

Bold360 Advise empowers all customer-facing employees including care representatives, in store and field teams to make the best decisions for their individual customers by making centralized information accessible to everyone. It removes the friction associated with finding and leveraging job-critical information so employees can spend more time focusing on the customer and delivering a truly personalized and consistent experience.

Bold360 Acquire (Coming Soon)

With Bold360 Acquire, conversational chatbots will proactively guide website visitors through personalized shopping experiences, accelerating product selection and answering buyer questions in real-time. By developing personalized experiences from the start and facilitating the purchase process with product discovery and education, Bold360 Acquire is designed to help companies leverage AI to accelerate growth by increasing conversion and decreasing cart abandonment.

“Customers can become very frustrated when they don’t find exactly what they are looking for exactly when they are looking,” said Mary Wardley, Program Vice President, Customer Care and CRM at IDC. “In the digital world they can easily vent their frustration through public posts and by taking their business elsewhere. The success of a business is often defined by the customer experience that company provides. Taking a holistic approach to CX and delivering differentiated experiences across the entire customer lifecycle -- capitalizing on those moments that can make a positive impact -- is the best way to keep up with this rapidly changing industry and deliver on higher-than-ever customer expectations.”

The updated Bold360 suite allows companies to provide the customer experience of the future today. Whether it’s empowering front-line employees, helping customers seamlessly move through the sales cycle or helping customers answer questions in near real-time, the Bold360 family puts AI to work so human intelligence can reach new heights.

Additional Resources:

About LogMeIn’s Customer Engagement & Support Portfolio

LogMeIn delivers industry leading solutions designed to empower companies to deliver smarter, more personalized customer engagement and support. Supporting over 1 billion customer interactions every year, LogMeIn is helping companies transform how they interact with their customers in real-time, creating experiences that drive increased satisfaction and brand loyalty.

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOGM) simplifies how people connect with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. One of the world’s top 10 public SaaS companies, and a market leader in communication & conferencing, identity & access, and customer engagement & support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every country across the globe. LogMeIn is headquartered in Boston with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Media Contact:

Alison Parker

press@logmein.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.