Triangle Business Journal Recognizes Chiesi USA, Inc. With Third Consecutive Corporate Philanthropy Award

Chiesi distinguished for its continued service to patients, employees and community partners

CARY, N.C., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiesi USA (key-ay-zee), a specialty pharmaceutical company based in Cary, N.C., earned the Triangle Business Journal’s Corporate Philanthropy Award for the third year running in honor of its charitable support to key communities. The recognition celebrates the work of nonprofits and corporate citizens through philanthropy, volunteerism, board support and corporate partnerships.



/EIN News/ -- In 2018, Chiesi contributed nearly $850,000 – a $70,000 increase from 2017 – and 1,600 hours of team member involvement through its employee-led Chiesi in the Community corporate social responsibility program. The company and its team members engage in recurring partnerships with nationwide patient organizations, such as March of Dimes, the American Heart Association and cystic fibrosis nonprofits, as well as Triangle-based nonprofits, such as Me Fine Foundation, Children’s Flight of Hope and Inter-Faith Food Shuttle. This summer, Chiesi returns to the Durham Bulls stadium as the 2019 presenting sponsor of strikeouts.

"Everything we do at Chiesi reflects our community-minded culture," said Ken McBean, President and CEO of Chiesi USA. "Driven by our employees’ enthusiasm and motivation to serve, we are committed to furthering our impact beyond our walls to support our communities – whether it’s our neighbors, team members or patients."

The Chiesi in the Community program focuses its goals on four pillars: Local Sociocultural Enhancement, Stakeholder Engagement, Therapeutic Areas and Elementary Engage Program. Under the Elementary Engage Program, Chiesi brings wellness, digital and community-building programs to local underserved elementary schools in 18-month partnerships.

Chiesi was designated as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation in January 2019, signaling a next step in its corporate philanthropic efforts. As a benefit corporation, Chiesi expands its charitable promise through purpose, accountability and transparency.

To learn more about Chiesi’s social responsibility initiatives, please visit https://www.chiesiusa.com/social-responsibility/ .

About Chiesi USA

Chiesi USA Inc, headquartered in Cary, N.C., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercialization of products for the hospital, rare disease and target office-based specialties. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of family-owned Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A, a global R&D-focused pharmaceutical company based in Parma, Italy. In the United States, the company is focused on delivering therapies and enhancing care for patients in the acute cardiovascular, neonatology, cystic fibrosis and rare disease communities.

Recognized as a benefit corporation, Chiesi is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of its communities through its employee-led corporate social responsibility program, Chiesi in the Community. Innovation, collaboration and impact are the cornerstones of the Chiesi culture. For more information, visit www.chiesiusa.com .

Contacts

Media: FleishmanHillard, Elizabeth Comtois, +1-919-334-3786, elizabeth.comtois@fleishman.com

Business Development: Josh Franklin, +1-919-678-6520, josh.franklin@chiesi.com

PP-G-0292 V1.0

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/09856c09-af13-4ffb-b65f-8f06767a98a5



