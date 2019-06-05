Latest Tech “Unicorn” Auth0 Doubles Revenue and Customers in Australia and New Zealand

Recent Series E funding of $103M will drive further growth in the region

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auth0 , a global leader in Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS), today announced strong growth figures in the region, signalling the continued success of Auth0’s Sydney office. Existing Auth0 customers include SiteMinder, CarsGuide, and Servcorp, and are now joined by new customer acquisitions including ME Bank, MYOB Limited, SkyTV, and Foodstuffs.



/EIN News/ -- Over the past year in Australia and New Zealand, Auth0 has experienced a 256 percent increase in revenues, 225 percent growth of customers, and now employs 25 employees, a 93 percent increase from last year. Auth0 also authenticates users and secures logins for more than 830 companies in the region and has become the de facto identity platform for enterprises. Auth0’s key competitive differentiator is the extensibility of its developer-centric platform, enabling developers to quickly integrate identity into their applications so they can dedicate their time to product innovation.

“In order to accelerate our digital transformation program, we were looking for an identity platform that could easily integrate with our existing tech stack and start delivering value for our customers as quickly as possible,” said David Lochrie, GM Digital and Integration, ME Bank. “We chose Auth0 because it is both developer-friendly and incredibly flexible. We see Auth0 playing an important role in the continuous evolution of our customer journeys at ME.”

Forecasted to be a $22B industry by 2025 , global demand remains high for Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions, as managing user and machine identities is a significant undertaking with serious security implications for businesses and their customers. Globally, Auth0 now authenticates and secures more than 2.5 billion logins per month for its 7,000 customers.

Auth0’s focus on product innovation is a great driver of its growth, and the recent $103M Series E funding round will fuel the company’s product roadmap and support further global expansion. Auth0’s total funding now exceeds $210M, including a $55M Series D raise in May 2018, catapulting it to unicorn status with a valuation of more than $1B.

“Our strong customer growth is not only a reflection of the recent surge of the IAM market but an indicator of the increasing demand from businesses,” said Eugenio Pace, CEO and co-founder of Auth0. “Our customers want to make their web and mobile experiences as simple and safe as possible for their customers, especially in an environment with growing cyber-security concerns.”

APAC GM Richard Marr has played a large role in the company’s regional expansion and has witnessed the positive response to the company’s platform firsthand. “The growth of our sales, customers, and employees is a testament to the immense identity need we are filling for enterprises throughout Australia and New Zealand,” added Marr. “We greatly appreciate the trust of our customers and look forward to continued expansion in the region.”

About Auth0

Auth0, a global leader in Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS), provides thousands of enterprise customers with a Universal Identity Platform for their web, mobile, IoT, and internal applications. Its extensible platform seamlessly authenticates and secures more than 2.5B logins per month, making it loved by developers and trusted by global enterprises. The company’s U.S. headquarters in Bellevue, WA, and additional offices in Buenos Aires, London, Tokyo, and Sydney, support its customers that are located in 70+ countries.

For more information, visit https://auth0.com/ or follow @auth0 on Twitter.

