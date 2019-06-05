AtScale Accelerates Cloud Data Transformation for Global Enterprises Through Platform Update

The Leader in Data Warehouse Virtualization Market Launches AtScale 2019.1 with Data Platform SDK for a Range of Enterprise Data Platforms

SAN MATEO, Calif. and BOSTON, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtScale, the data warehouse virtualization company, today announced the release of AtScale 2019.1. The platform update introduces native multi-dimensional support for Microsoft Power BI, data warehouse platform support for Teradata and PostgreSQL, a software development kit (SDK) for accelerated on-boarding of enterprise data platforms including Oracle and advanced query and security capabilities. Following an unprecedented sales quarter, with more than 125% in new business growth, AtScale is firmly establishing itself as the de facto leader for operational and business analytics.



/EIN News/ -- “There is incredible momentum behind AtScale and our approach to enterprise data warehouse modernization,” said Chris Lynch, Executive Chairman, and CEO, AtScale. “Our continuous innovation is unrivaled and is squarely aimed at empowering the Global 2000 to boldly modernize their architectures and future-proof their investments while gaining a single view of analytical data via any business intelligence or artificial intelligence application.”

Following recent innovations announced in Q1 2019, including AtScale’s integration with Snowflake’s cloud-built data warehouse, AtScale 2019.1 further enables enterprises to modernize operational analytics and business intelligence data across on-premise, hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud deployments.

Major capabilities available through AtScale 2019.1 include:

Native Multidimensional Support for Microsoft Power BI and Excel

Includes full MDX and multidimensional support beyond SQL through an updated live connection to Microsoft Power BI. With full multidimensional support integrating AtScale’s Universal Semantic Layer™ in Power BI, enterprises can take advantage of Power BI’s extensive time-intelligence functionality, freeing business users from having to continuously re-define business logic in Power BI.

Enables live connectivity for data stored in Snowflake and Google BigQuery, without data teams having to move, extract or copy data, through new, secure, governed data access for Microsoft Excel, making AtScale the only provider with this capability.



Accelerated data platform migration with AtScale’s Data Platform SDK

Allows enterprise teams and partners to easily add support for new data platforms and extend coverage for native platform capabilities.

Enables global enterprises and big box retailers to seamlessly migrate their analytical workloads to the cloud and take advantage of new cloud database technologies, such as Snowflake and Google BigQuery.

Reflects support for OpenJDK 11.0.2 with increased functionality and performance.

Advanced Analytical Query Capabilities

Through its full OLAP functionality, AtScale 2019.1 introduces dramatically improved query performance and model administration for the largest scale data sets, including:

Enhanced time-series analysis with wide table planning.

Updates to AtScale’s Design Center for cube users, and new canvas management panel for version management.

Additional support for decimal and numeric data types: AtScale users can now perform complex queries with user-defined precision, and scale them up seamlessly.

Enterprise Cloud Native Identity Management with SAML 2.0 Support

Building on its best-in-class approach to securing data at rest and in flight, AtScale extends its enterprise identity support with SAML 2.0. Now, in addition to Active Directory and LDAP, enterprise teams can easily extend AtScale’s TrueDelegationTM capabilities into their federated identity infrastructure of choice in cloud, hybrid-cloud and on-premise implementations with SAML 2.0.

About AtScale

AtScale, the global leader in data warehouse virtualization, enables hundreds of enterprises including JPMorgan Chase, Toyota, Wells Fargo, and GlaxoSmithKline to virtualize data silos, seamlessly embrace cloud data transformation and modernize application architectures to accelerate business intelligence, AI and machine learning initiatives. AtScale is led by industry veterans from Yahoo!, Google, Netezza, IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce, Cisco and Oracle.



For additional information, visit www.atscale.com.

