NimbeLink Extending Its Distributor Network into Canada

The company adds Ottawa-based Novotech Technologies as an authorized distributor of its Asset Tracking Solutions and Skywire Embedded Modems

PLYMOUTH, Minn., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NimbeLink , a world leader in cellular Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and services, today announced that it is extending its distribution network into Canada by signing Novotech Technologies as an authorized distributor of its ruggedized Asset Tracking Solutions and Skywire® Embedded Cellular Modems. Novotech is headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, and is a leading distributor of Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and IoT products and solutions.



/EIN News/ -- A trusted M2M and IoT partner to thousands of customers, NimbeLink is also one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S. The company’s Skywire embedded modems are end-device certified and have emerged as fundamental building blocks for the Industrial Internet of Things. In addition, NimbeLink’s edge-to-enterprise Asset Tracking Solutions integrate cellular-based sensors with a configurable platform that enables companies to track, protect, and optimize their assets.

“We are focused on delivering cellular connectivity solutions and services that allow companies to quickly get their IoT products to market and realize the full value of those efforts,” says Scott Schwalbe, CEO and Co-founder at NimbeLink. “In Novotech, we have found a distribution partner that shares those goals and has earned the trust of its channel partners and customers. We are very excited to make Novotech a cornerstone of our North American distribution network.”

“We are excited to expand our portfolio with NimbeLink Skywire modems and asset tracking products,” says Alex Aubie, VP Sales at Novotech. “Our goal at Novotech has always been to provide our channel with cutting edge technology and quality solutions. The addition of NimbeLink products delivers on this promise. Our partnership with NimbeLink will strengthen our product portfolio and provide our channel with new and innovative solutions. This partnership will expand our capabilities in ATMs, digital signage, retail environments, and numerous other verticals.”

About NimbeLink

NimbeLink is the world’s most trusted partner for edge-based cellular connectivity solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). NimbeLink makes certified Skywire® cellular modems that are pin-compatible and future-proof and enable OEMs to dramatically reduce their cellular development time. In addition, NimbeLink develops and markets complete edge-to-enterprise Asset-Tracking Solutions that are precisely configured to your use cases. For more information, please call +1 612.285.3433, send a message , or visit www.nimbelink.com .

About Novotech

Novotech Technologies is a leading distributor of Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) hardware, services and solutions. As one of the largest M2M/IoT Distributors in North America, Novotech has partnerships with many leading manufacturers of modems, modules, antennas and signal boosters. Established in 2001, Novotech has offices throughout the United States and Canada.

NimbeLink Media Contact:

Jack Klobucar

Jklobucar@addedvalueinc.com

952-292-8331





