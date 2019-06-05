Sotherly Hotels Inc. Relaunches Tampa Hotel as Hotel Alba, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHO) (the “Company”) announced today the addition of Hotel Alba, formerly the Crowne Plaza Tampa Westshore, to its collection of boutique properties following a $11.3 renovation, conversion, and relaunch effort.



Joining Tampa’s vibrant Westshore district, Hotel Alba combines modern, upscale lodging with contemporary meeting and event spaces. Designed to reflect the unique local history and culture of Tampa, much of the guest experience is inspired by the vibrant spirit of the area, from the historical photographs on the walls to the seats in the lounge. The hotel’s new signature restaurant, The Spaniard, offers food and drink influenced by fresh Florida fare and authentic Tampa flavors.

“We are excited to introduce Hotel Alba to the Tampa lodging market,” said Drew Sims, Chief Executive Officer at Sotherly Hotels. “As the latest addition to Sotherly Hotels’ collection of boutique properties, we believe Hotel Alba will bring our guests the best of both worlds – luxury amenities and authentic local experiences.”

“Alba,” Spanish for sunrise, is a historic nod to the rise of Tampa’s cigar industry in the late nineteenth century, a transformative shift that ushered in the cultural diversity and economic prosperity that continues to define Tampa today. As the first property in Florida to join Hilton’s Tapestry Collection, Hotel Alba provides guests with a uniquely local experience in an ideal location in the thriving Westshore business district. Each of the 222 fully renovated guestrooms has been meticulously designed to provide a stylish and peaceful stay to business and leisure travelers alike.

Guests will enjoy residential-style guestrooms and modern, luxurious design elements throughout the hotel, including a reimagined lobby experience and in-house art gallery featuring original pieces by Southern artists. Poolside cabanas and suites surround an inviting outdoor swimming pool with all new landscaping and outside bar access. Perhaps most notably, Hotel Alba’s signature restaurant, The Spaniard, features open-air dining and a chef-driven menu offering innovative dishes drawing inspiration from Florida’s culinary traditions and coastal flavors. In addition, the Hotel Alba lobby is home to Buffalo Bayou, a gourmet-to-go café serving locally ground coffees, teas, and house-made light fare.

Located at 5303 W. Kennedy Blvd., just minutes away from the Tampa International Airport, downtown Tampa, and Ybor City, Hotel Alba celebrates the sights, sounds, and tastes that are truly unique to Tampa. An official Grand Opening will be held in September, expected to be a major celebration featuring a ribbon cutting ceremony, invited guests, area dignitaries, and much more.

Sotherly Hotels’ collection of independent and boutique hotels is centered on providing local experiences and true Southern hospitality to guests throughout the Southern United States. Hotel Alba is the latest addition to Sotherly’s boutique portfolio, and the second property affiliated with the Tapestry Collection by Hilton.

For more information on Hotel Alba, visit HotelAlbaTampa.com.

About Sotherly Hotels Inc.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company’s portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel. Most of the Company’s properties operate under the Hilton Worldwide, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, and Marriott International, Inc. brands. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

/EIN News/ -- Contact at the Company:

Scott Kucinski

Sotherly Hotels Inc.

410 West Francis Street

Williamsburg, Virginia 23185

(757) 229-5648



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.