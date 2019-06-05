eXp Realty Expands in Canada, Opens Saskatchewan

Quebec, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia to Launch in Third Quarter

eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage™, and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. today announced its expansion in Canada at the company's The eXp Shareholder Summit in Orlando. eXp Realty is now open for business in Saskatchewan and the company will expand to Quebec, Newfoundland and Nova Scotia throughout the summer. With these additions and the company's already successful operations in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, eXp Realty will operate in seven Canadian provinces.



eXp Realty hired an exceptional local team to lead expansion and brokerage operations in each province, including:

Quebec Provincial Administrative Broker Donna Dalonzo is a Quebec native with more than 20 years of experience in real estate.

Saskatchewan Provincial Administrative Broker Dave Markus has more than 12 years of real estate experience, and currently serves as the president of the Association of Regina REALTORS ® .

. Nova Scotia Provincial Administrative Broker Sandy McDonald has been in real estate since 1982 and is a lifelong resident of Halifax.

“The interest in eXp Realty from Canadian agents has been phenomenal. Canadian agents are forward-thinking and sharp, and see the tremendous value in eXp Realty’s technology, broker service and education programs,” said eXp Realty Director of Canadian Brokerage Operations Deborah Stevens. “eXp Realty also allows agents to build their own local businesses while having the opportunity to also establish an equity interest in its parent company, eXp World Holdings.”

For agents, eXp Realty offers a range of technology tools and services as well as education and training to help its agents grow their business. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

The company already has established market share across North America with more than 19,000 agents. By the end of summer, the company will operate in seven Canadian provinces, all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

About eXp Realty

eXp Realty is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) company. eXp World Holdings also houses eXp World Technologies, LLC, which operates the VirBELA platform.

eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage™, is the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America. It is one of the fastest growing real estate brokerage firms in North America with more than 19,000 agents across four Canadian provinces, 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

VirBELA offers a modern, cloud-based environment focused on education and team development with clients in various industries from government to retail. VirBELA developed eXp Realty’s current cloud campus, which provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for the company’s agents and staff.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.expworldholdings.com, or email Canadian brokerage operations at cdnops@exprealty.com.

