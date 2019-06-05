Readen Holding Corp. (RHCO.PK) Deploys Proprietary Software

Henderson, NV, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Readen Holding Corp. (RHCO.PK) has decided to focus Hitting Media, the marketing software that was acquired recently, solely on its own e-commerce platforms.

Hitting Media BV specializes in targeted market advertising software developed in-house and successfully used in branding campaigns by renowned corporations such as McDonald’s and Shell as well as branches of the Dutch Government including the Police Force as well as the Ministry of Defense in order to deploy venue targeting during events.

The use of this specialized software has resulted in a broad marketing reach at a vastly reduced cost due to the low CPM (cost per thousand impressions).

As of now Readen Holding Corp. (RHCO.PK) has decided to no longer offer these services for external customers but to focus them solely on its own e-commerce platforms concentrating on marketing and branding campaigns pertaining to ventures owned by Readen Holding Corp., enabling us to expand them at a much lower cost, deploying product offers with a higher conversion rate due to the enhanced targeting possibilities.

Quote Kok Wai Lee CEO of the company: “We’ve finally been able to optimize the software to a point where we can use it easily and quickly for multiple marketing activities. We are currently planning a massive marketing campaign for our upcoming expansion towards the Asian market. Meanwhile we will continue deploying additional marketing activities through our Hitting Media software for our Neckermann and D5Avenue webshops.”

Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words "anticipates " "expects" "intends" "plans" "should" "could" "would" "may" "will" "believes" "estimates" "potential" or "continue" including both variations or similar expressions.

These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management but are subject to certain risks as well as uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to those discussed in Readen Holding Corporation's postings on the OTC Markets Disclosure & News Service and any future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, where factors are incorporated herein by reference.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. Readen Holding Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect actual outcomes.

Contacts:

Readen Holding Corp.

Kok Wai LEE

+31 3562 99970

info@readenholdingcorp.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.