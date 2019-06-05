arivis Presents the New Vision4D 3.1 Release for Working with Multi-Dimensional Big Image Data

Intelligent image analysis with fully integrated Machine Learning, connection to Open Source combined with 3D Measurements and Tracking & Lineage

MUNICH, Germany, June 05, 2019 / B3C newswire / -- arivis presents the new 3.1 version of its image analysis solution, Vision4D. Researchers will now be able to conduct their analysis efforts supported by Machine Learning more easily. With the new features of arivis Vision4D they will be able to deliver reliable analysis results in less time.

Christian Götze, Vice President Imaging at arivis AG, highlights the unique features of the new Vision4D 3.1: “We are proud to present our easy to use integrated Machine Learning workflow as well as our new capabilities to interface with Open Source and other software. Further to this, we keep adding functionality from our renowned Vision4D product to our VR solution. Clearly, with our new platform on the horizon we are confident to help scientists even better in scientific and medical breakthroughs in the future.”

Integrated Machine Learning for easy and reliable image analysis Our new Machine Learning capabilities facilitate the transfer of scientific expert knowledge in image analysis. Simplified segmentation by drawing / labelling the structures of interest allows quick sample generation for training the Machine Learning algorithms to analyze your image data. The subsequent automatic training uses this information to automatically create the algorithms utilized to find the structures of interest all over these and other images. Thus, researchers can now create robust and reliable analysis results in less time without the necessity to be an image analysis expert.

Exchange of 3D objects with Open Source With the new module “Exchange objects from Open Source”, imaging facilities and principal investigators can exchange 3D objects with open-source and any other software currently used in their workflows. This integrated approach allows researcher to import and export results generated with Open Source software in a single commercial software package without the need for programming knowledge.

Interactive tracking and lineage of complex biological data Capturing cells or subcellular particles in microscopic data can be challenging. Using our Tracking module on time series of 2D or 3D data sets over time, researchers learn more about the motion of 3D objects and have full control and interactivity at all steps. The Lineage functionality adds further information about proliferating cells in cancer research and developmental biology. Virtual Reality can be used to track, proof read and correct automatically created results in a much more efficient way than ever before.

Further information about features and modules:

https://www.arivis.com/en/imaging-science/machine-learning https://www.arivis.com/en/imaging-science/exchange-objects-open-source-and-other-software https://www.arivis.com/en/imaging-science/volume-fusion https://www.arivis.com/en/imaging-science/tracking-lineage https://www.arivis.com/en/imaging-science/distance-measurement

About arivis arivis is a provider of a specialized imaging and compliance software for the life-, material-, and health-science industries, offering solutions for handling image data without size constraints big image data. It operates in two business segments—Imaging Science and Compliance.

The Imaging Science business unit offers a cutting-edge software platform for the acquisition, handling and analysis of a large variety of image data. Its revolutionary, award winning software enables users to visualize, distribute, explore and analyze multi-terabyte multi-dimensional (2D, 3D, 4D, 5D) image datasets from multiple imaging sources very fast and efficiently. Its solutions’ capabilities range from enabling customers to immersively explore MRT-/CT-images in healthcare to helping customers conduct non-destructive testing at unprecedented levels of efficiency in additive manufacturing processes. The current product offering includes arivis InViewR, arivis Vison4D, and arivis WebView. Find us on: Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube

Contact

Laura Klementsits Brand & Corporate Affairs Manager +49/ 89-413 245 815 laura.klementsits@arivis.com

