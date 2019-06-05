Stifel Hires Daniel Arias as Managing Director Covering Life Sciences and Diagnostics

Appointment Illustrates Continued Commitment to Deepening Firm’s Healthcare Franchise

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced that Daniel Arias has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Senior Analyst, providing equity research coverage of life sciences and diagnostics companies. Mr. Arias is based in Stifel’s New York office.



“We are thrilled to welcome Dan to Stifel as we make continued strategic investments in our healthcare franchise,” said Keith Gay, Global Director of Research at Stifel. “Dan brings a holistic view of this rapidly evolving sector to our clients, with significant sell-side and industry experience under his belt.”

Daniel Arias has been covering life sciences, genomics, and diagnostics companies since 2006. Most recently, he was Director and Senior Research Analyst at Citigroup, where he also coordinated the firm’s flagship physician/client access event at the Cleveland Clinic. Earlier in his career, Daniel worked at UBS and was named a “Rising Star” by Institutional Investor as part of the publication’s influential All-America Research Team rankings. Daniel’s industry experience includes research positions at Roche and Wyeth Pharmaceuticals. He received a B.S. in Biology from Mary Washington University and an MBA with Specialization in Pharmaceutical Management and Finance from Rutgers University.

Stifel currently provides equity research coverage on 155 global healthcare companies through 10 senior publishing analysts and 24 total professionals dedicated to the sector.

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; Century Securities Associates, Inc., and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com.

Media Contact

Neil Shapiro, (212) 271-3447

shapiron@stifel.com

Investor Relations Contact

Joel Jeffrey, (212) 271-3610

investorrelations@stifel.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.