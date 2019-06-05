Kentico Gets ISO Certified, Confirming Its Commitment to Quality and Security

New certification highlights Kentico’s commitment to maintaining world-class international standards for service, security, and quality.

/EIN News/ -- BEDFORD, N.H., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Kentico Software , a leading provider of digital experience and content management solutions, announced that they have gained ISO certification for their global business network.



ISO is an independent, non-governmental international organization that brings together experts to build consensus-based, market relevant international standards. They give world-class specifications for products, services, and systems to ensure quality, safety, and efficiency.

Kentico has gained the following ISO certifications;

• ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management System

• ISO 27001:2013 – Information Security Management System

• ISO 20000-1:2011 – IT Service Management System

The certifications apply to both Kentico products – Kentico EMS, the all-in-one digital experience platform, and Kentico Cloud, the Content as a Service solution.

Announcing the certifications, Petr Palas, founder and CEO of Kentico Software, said “Each certificate shows the commitment we have to delivering top-quality, consistent standards and to ensuring consistency of those standards throughout all our offices globally. We want to be sure that a client in North America receives the same level of support, security, and quality as a digital agency partner in Singapore and everywhere else in the world.”

Kentico Strives for Excellence

“Our customers and digital agency partners are key to our success, and we strive every day to provide them with the best service, product, and support possible” continued, Palas. “It is for this reason that we believe ISO certification is a huge recognition for Kentico, as it highlights that commitment to excellence”. ISO certification is not an obligation for businesses, but the third-party audit of the organization to determine whether or not processes, products, and services fulfill the ISO criteria is a huge undertaking. “We wanted to undergo this process to highlight once again to our partners and customers that we want to be the best and want to offer them the best support possible”, commented Palas.



About Kentico

Kentico’s products include Kentico, the digital experience platform (DXP) for web content management, e-commerce, and online marketing, and Kentico Cloud, the comprehensive cloud-first headless CMS and Content as a Service (CaaS) platform. Kentico allows you to manage contacts and campaigns, track customer journeys, provide global e-commerce functionality, and measure and analyze results to create and manage customer experiences. Kentico Cloud is the API-first headless CMS that lets you manage content and deliver omnichannel experiences with powerful content collaboration. For more information, please visit www.kentico.com .

All product and company names herein are trademarks of their respective owners.

www.kentico.com





