RTI Surgical® Wins 2019 MedTech Breakthrough Award for TETRAfuse® 3D Technology

DEERFIELD, Ill., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RTIX), a global surgical implant company, today announced MedTech Breakthrough has selected TETRAfuse® 3D Technology as the “Best New Technology Solution - Orthopedics” in their 2019 Awards Program. MedTech Breakthrough is an independent organization recognizing the top companies and solutions in the global health and medical technology market. This year’s program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from over 15 different countries.



TETRAfuse 3D Technology is featured in RTI’s growing family of Fortilink® Interbody Fusion (IBF) Devices, including the Fortilink-C, -TS and -L IBF Systems. With its bone-like mechanical properties, radiolucency and antibacterial characteristics, TETRAfuse 3D Technology has a unique design to participate in fusion and help drive optimal outcomes for patients undergoing spinal fusion procedures.

“We are pleased our TETRAfuse 3D Technology continues to receive recognition as one of the best new technologies in spine care,” said Camille Farhat, President and CEO, RTI Surgical. “This recognition, combined with our ongoing clinical research on the effectiveness of the Fortilink IBF Systems with TETRAfuse 3D Technology in patients with degenerative disc disease, reinforces surgeon confidence in this important treatment option for spine patients.”

TETRAfuse 3D Technology also won a 2018 Spine Technology Award from Orthopedics This Week. It is manufactured under an exclusive license agreement with Oxford Performance Materials, Inc. (OPM), which grants RTI Surgical use of OPM’s technology for spinal applications in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.tetrafuse3D.com .

“RTI Surgical has a proven track record of developing innovative, safe and effective spine solutions that are supported by clinical research, and the TETRAfuse 3D Technology solution is a shining example of a technology ‘breakthrough’ that embodies the innovative spirit of our awards program,” said James Johnson, Managing Director, MedTech Breakthrough. “Congratulations to the RTI Surgical team on its success and well-deserved 2019 MedTech Breakthrough Award!”

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories.

About RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc.

RTI Surgical is a leading global surgical implant company providing surgeons with safe biologic, metal and synthetic implants. Committed to delivering a higher standard, RTI’s implants are used in spine, sports medicine, general surgery, orthopedic and trauma procedures and are distributed in nearly 50 countries. RTI has four manufacturing facilities throughout the U.S. and Europe. RTI is accredited in the U.S. by the American Association of Tissue Banks and is a member of AdvaMed. For more information, visit www.rtix.com . Connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

