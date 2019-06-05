Former Minister Augusto Tomás denies accusations

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 5 - The former Transport Minister, Augusto da Silva Tomás, denied Tuesday in court that he had wrongfully appropriated the amounts accused by the Public Prosecutor's Office.,

At the trial, which began on Friday (May 31) in Luanda, the Public Prosecutor's Office accused Augusto Tomás of illegally appropriating more than 1 billion Kwanzas, 40 million dollars and 13 million euros from the National Shippers Council (CNC).

During the interrogation, the Public Prosecutor accused Augusto Tomás of practicing fraudulent ways to divert funds from the state, for his companies and some private entities.

"At no moment did I receive this money," the former transport minister (2008 to 2018) told the jury.

Augusto Tomás’s interrogation continues this Wednesday.

The trial sessions are being held in the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court.

