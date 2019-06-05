Talend Opens Nomination Period for Data Masters Awards

Annual Program Showcases Customers’ Innovative Use of Cloud Data Integration and Data Integrity Solutions for Digital Transformation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a global leader in cloud data integration and data integrity, is accepting submissions for its fifth annual Data Masters Awards. This program celebrates companies using Talend solutions in innovative, forward-thinking ways to put data to work and enable more informed and impactful business decisions. Organizations interested in nominating a project can complete an official entry form here.

Finalists will be chosen from Talend’s more than 3,000 global customers representing large enterprises and private firms across all major industries including banking and insurance, consumer goods, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Past award recipients include some of the world’s best-known brand including AB InBev, Bank Danamon, Bayer Pharmaceutical, Euronext, Kent State University, Otto (GmbH & Co KG), Sabre, Tipico, Uniper, and Xing. Interested parties can learn more about last year’s award recipients and their unique digital innovations and transformations here.

Talend management will work together to select the finalists and winners from the pool of written proposals received based on the following criteria:

Creativity and innovative use of Talend solutions

Scope and complexity of implementation

Championing the unique application of cloud and big data solutions to achieve meaningful business results

Digital transformations undergone and quantifiable business outcomes achieved through Talend solutions

Winners will be announced during Talend Connect London 2019, the company’s annual customer and partner conference, taking place at the County Hall in London on Oct. 15, 2019. Award winners will receive widespread recognition as a visionary in their field, collect a recognition plaque, and have a $1,500 donation made on their behalf to a charity of their choice.

“Modern companies rely on trusted data to make business decisions rapidly and with confidence. Each Talend customer has a unique data journey story to tell – whether it’s a transition to the cloud or a hybrid, multi-cloud approach,” said Chris Taylor, vice president of corporate marketing at Talend. ”We look forward to celebrating the many diverse and innovative ways our customers are using cutting-edge technologies to transform their business and deliver impactful business outcomes.”

Nominations for the Talend Data Masters will be accepted through June 24, 2019. To learn more about the Talend Data Master Awards and complete an entry form visit: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/datamasters2019

About Talend

Talend (Nasdaq: TLND), a leader in cloud integration solutions, puts more of the right data to work for your business, faster. Talend Cloud delivers a single platform for simple and complex data integration tasks across public, private, and hybrid cloud, as well as on-premises environments, and enables greater collaboration between IT and business teams. Combined with self-service solutions and hundreds of pre-built connectors from SaaS applications to cloud data warehouses, Talend allows you to cost-effectively meet the demands of ever-increasing data volumes, users, and use cases.

Almost 3,000 global enterprise customers have chosen Talend to put their data to work including GE, HP Inc., and Domino’s. Talend has been recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry publications including Forbes, InfoWorld, and SD Times. For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend.

