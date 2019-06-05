Traders News Source: Identifying Innovators and Bringing Products to Market

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small cap growth companies is taking a closer look at companies that partner with innovators and help bring products to market. These are the companies looking for the next big product like the George Foreman grill, which has sold over a 100 million units. Included below are Edison Nation (NASDAQ: EDNT), Funko (NASDAQ: FNKO), Yeti Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YETI) and Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESCA).



On May 30th, 2019 the company launched a new product line. The newly announced product line includes all-new branded products, such as an Avatar Light Up Wood Sprite and Star Wars Baton and Shield Set, exclusively developed for Disney Parks and Resorts; a Monsters Inc. interactive flashlight for Tokyo Disney; and a Jimmy Fallon microphone for Universal Resorts.

Kevin Ferguson is President and Treasurer, and a member of Edison Nation’s Board of Directors. Previously, he was President of the highly successful Ferguson Container Company, a predecessor to Edison Nation.

“When we began Edison Nation, we had a very simple vision,” explained Kevin Ferguson. “Lots of people have lots of incredibly good ideas for niche-market products. Usually, these niches are so small that other inventors and product-makers completely overlooked them. Yet when the products are properly presented, the sales generate substantial revenue for both the inventors and Edison Nation.”

“The Eggies Hard Boiled Egg System is one of my favorite Edison Company examples,” he continued. “This product makes it easier and faster to boil eggs. We believed it was a good idea, and aggressively marketed it on several platforms. 99 percent of the people who saw these advertisements immediately disregarded them. But the remaining 1 percent thought, ‘That’s exactly what I need,’ and immediately placed their orders. As of 2018, Eggies sold over six million units at some of the largest retailers in the world.”

Edison Nation quarterly revenues have been averaging $4.3 million, until Q1 ending 3-31-19 when the company reported $5.7 million in revenue, a 33% increase and a 67% increase over Q1 2018.

Funko (NASDAQ: FNKO) has a similar success story. This niche marketing/invention company began in 1998 in a spare bedroom as a bobble head company. Fourteen years and several locations later, Funko eclipsed $20 million in sales. The company sells a wide range of pop culture-themed merchandise, including toys based on Disney and Marvel characters.

Recently, the company has rolled out some new toy products as well as some entirely new product lines, such as Funko Cereal.

In the first quarter of 2019, Funko’s sales increased 22 percent and its net income doubled.

Yeti Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YETI) is another niche company which has grown substantially in recent years. This Austin-based outdoor supply company began by selling highly durable outdoor coolers in 2006. One of its most recent products, the LoadOut GoBox 30, is a nearly indestructible tackle box that separates gear into different compartments, making it easily accessible in the field. There’s also the Tundra Hall, the company’s first wheeled outdoor cooler that is actually more like a portable icebox.

In the first quarter of 2019, the company’s operating income increased 171 percent, and gross profits increased 34 percent.

Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESCA), yet another niche company, is an Evansville-based specialty sporting goods manufacturer and distributor. Top-selling products include table tennis tables, archery bows, and residential basketball goals. This company has been in business since 1922, when it was known as the Williams Manufacturing Company. Escalade has a fully functional e-commerce website, so it reduces sales and marketing costs by keeping everything in house. Some brand names include Bear, Goalsetter, Lifeline, Goalrilla, and Goliath.

For the first quarter of 2019 Escalade reported net income of 2 cents per share and posted revenue of $32.1 million in the period.

About Edison Nation

This Charlotte-based company focuses on new product identification, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sales. Edison Nation offers a variety of innovative solutions at each point in that product life cycle. The company is committed to a risk-mitigating business model which connects forward-thinking innovators with established companies to bring exciting new products to the domestic and international market. To learn more, please visit edisonnation.com .

